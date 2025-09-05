The Biggest Scandals About The Chrisley Family We Couldn't Ignore

The Chrisleys might be the most scandalous family on reality television. Husband and wife team Todd and Julie Chrisley — not to mention their five children — have kept their fans and followers on their toes for years, displaying their family dynamics on their show, "Chrisley Knows Best," for a memorable 10 seasons. But it's not the on-screen drama that makes Todd and Julie one of the most controversial couples of all time. Au contraire. It's their off-screen legal troubles, financial situation, and even alleged marital problems that have thrown them into the wake of scandal time and time again. Indeed, the issues surrounding the Chrisleys are enough to make the most iconic reality TV stars blush.

Over the years, Todd and Julie have been charged with multiple crimes, including the defrauding of several American banks as well as the Internal Revenue Service. They have stood trial, been convicted by a jury of their peers, and sent to prison. They have even faced massive fines for allegedly defaming the investigators who worked on their case. Although Todd and Julie were ultimately pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025, the two remain enmeshed in multiple scandals of a more personal nature. The result is a family that never seems to keep its name out of the news cycle.