Reality Stars Who Were Unrecognizable 10 Years Ago
As much as it can be uncool to admit it, we love reality TV. There's something about watching people's lives unfold in front of our eyes that has us hooked. Whether it's the story of a bunch of good-looking servers navigating life and love in Hollywood, or rich housewives gunning for each other in New Jersey, we simply can't get enough. For some reality TV stars, the show is just the beginning of their career, catapulting them to a new level of fame. Others may do a little less well once the series has wrapped, but there's one thing they all have in common — they rarely stay the same.
In this day and age, beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures are more common than ever, so it's only natural that some of the most popular stars from 10 years ago look totally different today. Even if they don't opt for a few injectables, a decade is a long time. The faces may have changed a tad, but these people are still the same fascinating souls that captured our hearts back in the sweet 2010s. Let's take a look.
Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules
When Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" debuted in 2013, we were introduced to a cast of feisty and ambitious young servers at Lisa Vanderpump's hip and happening Los Angeles restaurant, SUR. With all the big personalities already making waves on the show, fans may have been dubious about Lala Kent's introduction to the mix for the show's fourth season in 2015. However, Kent quickly proved that she could hold her own, becoming one of the show's best-loved stars right up until 2024 when the longstanding cast were ousted for a brand new set of faces. When Kent joined the show, she was a fresh-faced 25-year-old beauty from Utah.
She rocked her natural lips and had a much more innocent visage, but fast forward to 2025, and there are some notable differences in Kent's appearance. Unlike some others in her position, Kent has been open about the domestic enhancements she's had. In 2017, she told Bravo's "The Lookbook" that she was a fan of filler and had Botox in her forehead, as well as filler in a variety of places. "I want to stop with the lips, I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!" she told the outlet, though Kent continued to defend her love of a plump lip years later. In 2023, she told critics in no uncertain terms on social media, via the Daily Mail, "What my face is poked with does not affect you."
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
There's no doubt that the stunning transformation of the Kardashians has been a major talking point over the years. When the hit reality series debuted in 2007, Khloe Kardashian and her siblings were youngsters looking to make their mark on the world — and they certainly did. Khloe, who is the youngest full sister of Kim, Kourtney, and Robert Kardashian, often had to put up with cruel vitriol from trolls who compared her to her sisters. As a result, her look has changed drastically. At the time of writing, she sports a toned, slim figure, but perhaps her most noticeable change in appearance is down to the nose job she had in 2019.
As of April 2025, Khloe's face appears much more sculpted, and she likes to rock shorter hair over longer locks. In a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," Khloe revealed during a chat with her sisters, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner, that her decision to get a rhinoplasty stemmed from her mother, Kris Jenner. "Who knows if I never heard my mom talk about my nose, if I would have thought that I needed a nose job," she admitted via Grazia, going on to say that how the media has treated her also impacted how she feels about herself. "I've been torn apart the minute that I've gone on TV. I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore, it's not good enough."
Jenni JWoww Farley, Jersey Shore
When Jersey Shore stars reflect on their many years on screen, there's an awful lot to unpack. The MTV creation hit screens in 2009, and it ushered in a new wave of debauchery. Suddenly, we were watching reality stars who weren't so different from us living their wildest lives every summer. Jenni "JWoww" Farley took no nonsense and became a much-loved TV star, going on to have her own spin-off show with her BFF, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, which ran from 2012 to 2015. During that era, Farley could often be seen sporting a deep fake tan, lots of bronzer, and noticeably thinner lips.
Back in 2016, Farley was candid about her plans to battle aging when talking to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm 31 years old. I'm not getting any younger. I'm going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don't, when I'm like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones," she admitted. As pictured above, Farley's more recent appearance shows a wrinkle-free face, while she's ditched the fake tan for a more natural complexion. She's also kissed goodbye to the 2010s thinner brow, opting for an on-trend thicker brow and smoky eye makeup. All in all, Farley's aesthetic has matured into a more demure, polished style as of this publication.
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
There's always going to be a difference in what Kylie Jenner looks like in real life vs. Instagram. The same can be said for most celebrities, but there's no denying that Jenner looks miles away from how she did 10 years ago when she was starring on her family's show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In fact, Jenner's transformation has been discussed at length over the years, especially when she debuted a plumper pout at 16, but denied having filler for fear of disappointing her following. Jenner also had a breast augmentation at 19. Her figure dramatically changed from an athletic build similar to that of her sister, Kendall Jenner, to a curvier frame that echoed Kim Kardashian.
Looking at side-by-side photos of Jenner in 2025 compared to her younger self, it's almost difficult to comprehend that they're the same person. While her striking brown eyes continue to dazzle, almost everything else has changed. Her cheekbones appear higher, her jaw slimmer, and her makeup accentuates her features to make her appear more mature than her years. At the time of writing in April 2025, the mother of two is just 27 years old.
Brandi Glanville, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Some Real Housewives' stunning transformations have left us with our jaws on the floor over the years, from Kyle Richards' new nose to Meredith Marks' multiple breast reductions. Brandi Glanville didn't have an easy ride as a cast member on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as she often found herself at loggerheads with the other stars. When she joined the show in 2011, Glanville was still recovering from her messy divorce from actor Eddie Cibrian. Arguably beautiful, Glanville maintained her trademark long blond hair and dewy makeup — things she still holds on to today, though her appearance has visibly changed in the last decade.
Unfortunately, Glanville revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with "stress-induced angioedema," a condition that caused facial disfigurement. "I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly," she explained. Glanville turned to Dr. Terry Dubrow, the husband of her former castmate, Heather Dubrow, for help.
Stassi Schroeder, Vanderpump Rules
Stassi Schroeder has had one of the biggest evolutions in reality TV history. As an original cast member on "Vanderpump Rules," Schroeder established a reputation as a mean girl that you wouldn't want to cross. Schroeder, who had already been under the knife for a chin implant before she appeared on the show, was always hailed as a blond-haired, blue-eyed beauty — and it's not hard to see why. Schroeder rocked golden locks and often sported the must-have trends of the season while on our screens, before she was fired in 2020 after accusations of racism surfaced from a former co-star, Faith Stowers.
Even though she disappeared from our TV screens, Schroeder continued to release books and explore other opportunities. At the time of writing in April 2025, she has 3.5 million followers on Instagram and is still spotted at glitzy events, though she looks worlds away from her younger self. The mom of two has always been open about her cosmetic work, which includes regular Botox sessions. "My favorite part of the seasons changing is that it's my reminder for Botox," she explained to followers in an Instagram story, via the Daily Mail. "Reminder that the Nefertiti neck lift (Botox in the neck) and Barbietox (Botox in your traps) is [king], you're welcome." Stassi's slimmer neckline and more chiselled appearance are largely down to injectables, but she has also said goodbye to fake tanning and bronzer, as well as harsh black eyeliner that made her eyes appear smaller.
Savannah Chrisley, Chrisley Knows Best
One of the most tragic details about Savannah Chrisley is the supreme rise and fall of her family. The southern belle was catapulted to fame alongside her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, when they launched their reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best," in 2014. The show ran for 11 years before coming to an end in 2023 amid the legal woes of Todd and Julie, who were sentenced to jail time because of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy. Because of this, Savannah had to grow up pretty fast. When we first met her, she was a carefree, fresh-faced, privileged youngster with little more to worry about than her perfectly-styled blond locks. Now, she's the legal guardian of her siblings, Chloe and Grayson. Though she hasn't let mom life cramp her style, Savannah's look feels more business chic than it used to.
At the time of writing, Savannah sports a much more refined and arguably tauter visage. Instead of her longer tresses, she favors a practical platinum-blond bob — though she can't quite bring herself to get rid of her bouncy bangs. Her makeup is heavier, but Savannah's changed appearance is also due to weight loss. She told Fox News in 2020, "Eating right helps my moods tremendously. If I'm feeding my body great food, then my moods and life will thrive. I want to be healthy for my family and my future children."
Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of New Jersey
The truth about Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's friendship kept us hooked on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for years. While Gorga may have entered the cast as Giudice's sister-in-law, she soon established herself as a true contender. Like many cast members from the franchise, Gorga has undergone one heck of a transformation in the last decade. In the above photo (left), taken in 2013, Gorga was two seasons into reality TV stardom, but still sported a natural, unfiltered look. Her eyebrows were thin and shapely, and while her teeth were pearly white, she hadn't had lip filler yet.
Gorga has been open about her cosmetic journey in the past. "Everybody gets a little tune-up after the first time [they see themselves on TV]," she admitted on an episode of "Real Housewives of New Jersey: After Show" in 2023. "I watched myself on TV; I went and got a nose job." She later admitted to having Botox and fillers, which would explain her plumper pout and the disappearance of the fine lines under her eyes. Gorga's makeup has also evolved along with the trends. In 2025, she has heavier brows but has kept the same arched shape, and loves a smoky eye and glossy lip.
Cardi B, Love & Hip Hop New York
Every now and then, a star comes along that totally transcends reality TV fame and becomes something no one had ever anticipated. Cardi B first rose to prominence as a cast member on VH1's "Love and Hip Hop: New York" in 2015. The Bronx native won fans over thanks to her sense of humor and no-nonsense attitude, but little did we know then that the straight-talking sensation would become a multi-Grammy award-winning rap artist. At the start of her public career, Cardi was arguably unpolished in a lovable way. She had crooked lower teeth, but she got them fixed in 2017. The musician hasn't stopped tweaking her appearance since.
After trying out fillers in 2019 to no avail, Cardi got a rhinoplasty in 2020, which drastically changed her face when compared to her natural look — but she has no regrets. "People [will assume] when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that's just not the truth," Cardi explained on "The Jason Lee Show" in 2023. "If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something like ... I'm gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself." Cardi also had filler in her glutes, but began the process of getting it removed in 2022.
David Bromstad, My Lottery Dream Home
There's a special place in TV heaven for shows like "My Lottery Dream Home." Home-based reality TV shows are beloved by millions, and with hosts like David Bromstad, it's not hard to see why. Bromstad has been at the helm of the series since its inception in 2015 — and he's changed a lot since the first season. In the early days, Bromstad played it relatively safe with his fashion choices. He was clean-shaven and had a style that was tame, like many other HGTV faces. Now, that couldn't be farther from the truth. Bromstad's love of art began to shine through in his tattoo collection, and before long, he was covered in them, right up to his neck.
Tuning into "My Lottery Dream Home" is worth it just to see what extravagant outfit Bromstad has on. He often pairs quirky colours with lots of maximalist, statement jewelry. There is no such thing as less is more in this host's world, and it's amazing to see him comfortably shining in his own skin. Bromstad's goatee is also a notable accessory that wasn't around in his younger years. This is one style evolution we can fully get behind, and it goes to show just how much fashion can impact your aesthetic.
Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson, Honey Boo Boo
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's time in the spotlight was relatively short compared to some of our other reality TV stars. Her show, named "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" first aired in 2012 and introduced us to Thompson, her siblings, and her mother, Mama June. Back then, Thompson was into beauty pageants and determined to make her mark on the world with her sweet smile, made-up face, and golden blond hair. She was just 5 years old at the time, making her one of the youngest reality TV stars of the era. Fast forward to 2025, and Thompson is now a fully-fledged adult at 19 years old. As you might expect, her transformation has been pretty dramatic in the last 10 years.
Though Thompson has stayed relatively true to her hair color, her face has changed considerably, largely thanks to her dedication to her aesthetic. Thompson often shares details of her beauty regimen with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram, from her brow laminations to lash lifts and everything in between. She also opts for longer hairstyles for events, and sometimes uses wigs. Thompson may have changed a lot since she was a child growing up in front of the cameras, but her love for all things girly has stayed the same.