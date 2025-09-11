Megan Markle's Killer Legs Didn't Save Her From This Frumpy Beach Day 'Fit

Given that she's no longer at the mercy of the royal family's strict dress code, it should come as no surprise that some of Meghan Markle's best fashion moments have come during her post-royal life with husband Prince Harry. That being said, not every single one of Meghan's outfits have hit the mark, and she's definitely been caught rocking some outdated looks in her time. In fact, one of her beach 'fits was so frumpy, not even the Duchess of Sussex's killer legs could save it.

Meghan shared a photo from her summer beach day on Instagram in late June 2025. In the photo, she can be seen walking away from the water sporting a pair of white shorts, an oversized button-up shirt, and a wide-brimmed hat. The shorts are inoffensive enough, but the shirt and hat combo are really just giving "pastel mob boss on vacation," and Meghan's accessories — namely her large, dark sunglasses and gold jewelry — don't exactly help in that respect.

Still, given all the rules she had to put up with for a time, it should come as no surprise that Meghan feels more at liberty to experiment with different looks (especially beach looks) and, more importantly, be her authentic self since moving back to California. "I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time," Meghan said of the royal dress code during an appearance on "The Circuit" in August 2025. "Let's be honest, that was not very myself. ... That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example," she continued.