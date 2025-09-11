Megan Markle's Killer Legs Didn't Save Her From This Frumpy Beach Day 'Fit
Given that she's no longer at the mercy of the royal family's strict dress code, it should come as no surprise that some of Meghan Markle's best fashion moments have come during her post-royal life with husband Prince Harry. That being said, not every single one of Meghan's outfits have hit the mark, and she's definitely been caught rocking some outdated looks in her time. In fact, one of her beach 'fits was so frumpy, not even the Duchess of Sussex's killer legs could save it.
Meghan shared a photo from her summer beach day on Instagram in late June 2025. In the photo, she can be seen walking away from the water sporting a pair of white shorts, an oversized button-up shirt, and a wide-brimmed hat. The shorts are inoffensive enough, but the shirt and hat combo are really just giving "pastel mob boss on vacation," and Meghan's accessories — namely her large, dark sunglasses and gold jewelry — don't exactly help in that respect.
Still, given all the rules she had to put up with for a time, it should come as no surprise that Meghan feels more at liberty to experiment with different looks (especially beach looks) and, more importantly, be her authentic self since moving back to California. "I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time," Meghan said of the royal dress code during an appearance on "The Circuit" in August 2025. "Let's be honest, that was not very myself. ... That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example," she continued.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living their best lives since moving to Meghan's home state
Though Meghan Markle confessed during her "Circuit" interview that the pantyhose example was a bit silly, she also made it clear that it did speak to some real feelings about being able to act more like herself. " ... When you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true and you're able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin," she said.
Though her beach outfits may not always be the most flattering, she's clearly happy to be raising a family closer to where she grew up. Harry seems to have taken to West Coast culture quite well himself. In August 2025, Markle once again took to Instagram to share a video of her royal hubby catching some (simulated) waves at Kelly Slater's surf ranch in California. "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," she wrote in the post caption.
Granted, it'd be a stretch to call this another "beach day," given that the surf ranch actually resides inland, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. But while some netizens took aim at Meghan's post, as well as the fact that Harry was surfing man-made waves, any surfing fan will tell you that getting an invite from Kelly Slater is about as legit as it gets.