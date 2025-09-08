Mariah Carey's Stiff Locks At 2025 VMAs Aren't Helping The Wig Accusations

Mariah Carey's performance at the 2025 Video Music Awards had the Internet talking for all the wrong reasons. Before receiving the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the iconic performer put on a mini-show for the assembled crowd, gamely belting out some of her biggest hits from Carey's celebrated, decades-long career. However, it was difficult not to notice that while she walked around the stage for nearly five minutes, her hair did not budge an inch.

mariah carey perfoming a medley of her biggest hits 'fantasy', 'honey', 'heartbreaker', 'obsessed', 'it's like that' and the classic 'we belong together' at the vmas

Naturally, this prompted people to speculate that she was wearing a wig, and they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize her for her choice. One user didn't mince their words with their critique, sniping, "So many millions and she can't even rock a decent wig? Mariah Carey serving temu hair vibes... total chaos on stage." Likewise, another commentator snarked, "Mariah Carey out here lip syncing with veneers, Botox and a wig, hair didn't move once. S*** was terrible."

In contrast, one X user was far more constructive with their criticism, advising, "Dear Mariah Carey, please find a better wig. One that fits you." Some even found that the "Honey" songstress was making an earnest effort to keep her locks locked in place while she performed. Meanwhile, another commentator was left to wonder why a diva like her didn't choose a wig that looked more natural. While the reasons behind Carey's odd hairdo choice at the 2025 VMAs remain a mystery, she has previously opened up about her struggles with maintaining her natural hair.