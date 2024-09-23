What Mariah Carey Looks Like Makeup-Free

Mariah Carey is one of the most beloved stars in the entertainment industry, and she makes a hefty amount of money each Christmas season due to her insanely popular song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." However, before Carey's music career, she attended beauty school. In a 2023 TikTok clip from "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the iconic star detailed how she split her time between high school and beauty school since Carey enjoyed both beauty and hair (and also wanted to get out of school early, naturally). "Yes, so I'm a beauty school dropout," the "Honey" hitmaker acknowledged, noting that she did 500 hours at beauty school before quitting after only one day at her salon job due to a boss she really wasn't fond of. Thus, if her music didn't take off, Carey's career might have looked different.

The singer later joined the world of makeup with a M.A.C. Cosmetics collaboration. In 2015, the first item from the collab— a champagne-colored shiny lipstick — was released, with the rest of the line dropping in 2016. Carey looks beautiful in makeup whether it's her own or another brand. She also looks stunning with just a little bit or going completely makeup-free, such as in the below snapshot, which she posted on Instagram in 2022.

Although she appears to have a little gloss on her lips, a bit of concealer, and some light eyeliner on her eyes, the "Heartbreaker" songstress is mostly fresh-faced. Notably, she didn't seem to be wearing any eyeshadow, false eyelashes, and/or mascara whatsoever.

