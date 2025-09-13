Tragic Details About Billie Eilish's Life

It started with an injury. Once a competitive dancer in all styles — jazz, hip hop, tap, contemporary, etc. — Billie Eilish suffered a growth plate fracture in her hip at 13 years old, inhibiting her mounting talent in the sport and spiraling the young artist into a depression. She told Rolling Stone, "It sent me down a hole. I went through a whole self-harming phase — we don't have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain." It's why, she says, she reaches out to fans with visible self-harm scars. "I've said to a couple of them, 'Just be nice to yourself,'" said Eilish. "Because I know. I was there."

The multi-Grammy award winner's meteoric foray into music overlapped with the darkest point in her life, and the irony is not lost on Eilish. "When anyone else thinks about Billie Eilish at 14, they think of all the good things that happened," she told the magazine. "But all I can think of is how miserable I was." A 17-year-old Eilish revealed to CBS's Gayle King that her inability to do normal teenage things was a considerable detriment to her mental health, but the reward of singing on stage was healing. "I'm in the happiest place of my life," she told King in 2019 (via NME), adding, "and I didn't think that I would even make it to this age."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.