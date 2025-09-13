The Sneaky Trick Princess Diana Reportedly Used To Make Her Lovers Jealous

It's no secret that Princess Diana had a rocky relationship with the paparazzi before her tragic death in the summer of '97. Per a Washington Post article published just days after Diana died, she had been "hounded and pursued" by Parisian photographers relentlessly during her entire trip to France with her lover Dodi Fayed before the car crash in a tunnel near the Pont de l'Alma that killed Diana, Fayed, and chauffeur Henri Paul. But according to the 2022 royal biography "The Palace Papers" by Tina Brown, as reported by the Daily Mail, Diana sometimes tipped off the paparazzi to her whereabouts in hopes that photos of her out with other men would make lovers jealous.

"Time and time again, as we have seen, Diana chose to invade her own privacy, often for the capricious reason of making the men in her life jealous," Brown wrote. According to Brown, the most notable example of Diana sneakily using the paparazzi to control the narrative in her personal life is the famous grainy photo of Diana and Fayed embracing on a yacht in the Mediterranean off the coast of Corsica taken days before their deaths. In the photograph, published by The New York Times, Fayed was bare-chested and has his arms around Diana, who was wearing a neon pink bathing suit with a floral pattern. "It was she who tipped off Italian lensman Mario Brenna — to send a taunting message to the current love of her life, Hasnat Khan," Brown added.