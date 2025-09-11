Royal Outfits From The '90s That Need To Make A Comeback

The '90s have revived as a style era worth imitating. While iterations of this decade have come back — think Y2K fashion or edgy punk styles — there's another, more posh world of '90s fashion that intrigues us. The British Royal Family was setting trends in their own way back then, and these gorgeous styles deserve a place in our contemporary wardrobes. Of course, the figure who immediately comes to mind is Princess Diana. She was a style icon through and through, and undoubtedly led the charge when it came to fashion for the BRF. Princess Diana changed royal fashion forever with just one bold outfit, and the effects continue to trickle down into style trends today.

But Diana wasn't alone in serving looks amongst the royal family. The late Queen Elizabeth II had a long list of her most memorable fashion moments, and the '90s was a good decade for her. Elizabeth was also known to rock quite a few lavish outfits with sumptuous regalia and no budget. Spirited Princess Margaret was another who was both inspired by the fashion of the '90s and who likewise forged her own path. Princess Anne, Elizabeth's daughter, also made interesting choices in conversation with '90s style. Since so many '90s fashion trends are coming back in style, Anne's distinctly '90s fashion is trending again. So, with the fun combination of '90s style selected exclusively from looks worn by the British Royal Family, we're sourcing the best outfits to bring back into our closets.