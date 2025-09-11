Royal Outfits From The '90s That Need To Make A Comeback
The '90s have revived as a style era worth imitating. While iterations of this decade have come back — think Y2K fashion or edgy punk styles — there's another, more posh world of '90s fashion that intrigues us. The British Royal Family was setting trends in their own way back then, and these gorgeous styles deserve a place in our contemporary wardrobes. Of course, the figure who immediately comes to mind is Princess Diana. She was a style icon through and through, and undoubtedly led the charge when it came to fashion for the BRF. Princess Diana changed royal fashion forever with just one bold outfit, and the effects continue to trickle down into style trends today.
But Diana wasn't alone in serving looks amongst the royal family. The late Queen Elizabeth II had a long list of her most memorable fashion moments, and the '90s was a good decade for her. Elizabeth was also known to rock quite a few lavish outfits with sumptuous regalia and no budget. Spirited Princess Margaret was another who was both inspired by the fashion of the '90s and who likewise forged her own path. Princess Anne, Elizabeth's daughter, also made interesting choices in conversation with '90s style. Since so many '90s fashion trends are coming back in style, Anne's distinctly '90s fashion is trending again. So, with the fun combination of '90s style selected exclusively from looks worn by the British Royal Family, we're sourcing the best outfits to bring back into our closets.
Princess Margaret's red polka dot dress showed her flamboyant style
While Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister, was already moving along in years by the time the '90s came around, the spicy royal could still pull together a look. In 1990, Margaret attended the Queen Mother's 90th birthday at Clarence House, and she did so in flamboyant style. She wore a vivacious floral and polka dot dress with white, heart-shaped heeled sandals, along with a matching white handbag and umbrella. She was smartly coordinated but still looked festive.
For the more mature audience, '90s style veered toward bold prints ranging from leopard print to brazen plaids to polka dots. Margaret showcased her signature daring style — much more bold than that of her sister — by opting for a rich red dress with flattering draping. Taking a page out of Margaret's fashion book, midi-length skirts and dresses are back, so the longer hemline has a welcome place in our closets. Not only that, but loud prints are trending again, as the minimalism of quiet luxury that was so popular a few years ago is out of style. We're after outfits that align much more with Margaret's fun spirit.
Princess Diana slayed in an all-red look
Princess Diana looked absolutely sensational doing school drop-offs. In September 1989, Diana brought Princes William and Harry to Wetherby School for class, and she arrived in a monochromatic red look. While the choice of an all-red outfit was fabulous, what made the look such a standout ensemble was the cut of the sweater with the skirt. Her drop-waist sweater, paired with a pleated, midi-length skirt, was the ultimate '90s silhouette. The sweater was bedazzled with gold chains and designs, and her pointy red flats added the right footwear for this relaxed but polished look.
Fortunately for those who love Dianacore, this quintessential '90s look is back in style. Midi and maxi skirts are trending, and the favored footwear for these longer pieces is all about comfort. Like Diana, colorful flats are a comfortable yet stylish choice. However, sneakers also play well with long skirts and dresses. When Diana was on mom duty, comfort and walkability were her top priorities, so we'll follow her lead.
Princess Anne's lavender gown with opera gloves was a pastel vision
Princess Anne showcased the power of pastels by wearing a lavender gown when she attended the Asian Achievers' Dinner at The Cafe Royal in London. There were a few really interesting things going on with Anne's outfit that are relevant to our fashion sensibility today. After all, fashion tends tend to come back around, and contemporary style enthusiasts are having a renaissance with the '90s. So, Anne's pastel gown and accompanying accessories work really well for a modern remake.
For one, the maxi length of the Princess Royals' gown is timeless and forever elegant. The loose, whispy shoulders on Anne's dress made it so remarkable. While bodycon dresses are popular now, movability in a gown is also a compelling detail, one that's offering an alternative silhouette to the tighter, contemporary dress styles. The lavender color of Anne's gown has peaked in popularity again. What was once considered an outdated color is back as fashion's most wanted hue. Anne's accessories were another source of inspiration; her white, elbow-length opera gloves were the perfect addition. On top of those, Anne wore a sapphire brooch below her left shoulder that added a touch of romance. Anne's combination of a movable, timeless gown with several accessories is a styling combination we can work with today.
Queen Elizabeth's headscarf and country clothes blended menswear and women's style
Outerwear has always been an essential part of the British Royal Family's wardrobe, and this was particularly true for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who loved horses. While she always looked stylish in her equestrian wear, the '90s was a special time for the outdoorsy Elizabeth. She had the perfect off-duty look when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May of 1990.
For the occasion, Elizabeth wore a green waxed hunting coat with an oversized fit overtop a gray, pleated skirt and a white sweater. The chic headscarf was the finishing touch. The queen was a master at providing headscarf inspiration and always tied the scarf securely underneath her chin. What makes the queen's horse style so compelling was that when she was at public-facing events, she wore bright colors to stand out. But when she was in her element — as was clearly the case at horse shows — she wore earthy, muted tones. While there is nothing about the queen that was remotely grunge, the oversized men's coat and the sturdy, flat brown shoes showed the casual, relaxed way in which she embraced her private style. However, she still kept things pert and polished with a feminine scarf. Her combination of English countryside style with a delicate silk scarf is a look we can easily replicate.
Queen Elizabeth's yellow dress was a wild jolt of '90s colors
In the best way, Queen Elizabeth II was absolutely out of control at the Royal Variety Performance in Birmingham, England back in 1999. The queen, who wasn't shy about wearing bright colors, absolutely outdid herself with a gown designed by Karl-Ludwig Rehse with a spectacular bodice of punchy sequin patches followed by a golden maxi skirt in tonal stripes. She then wore white gloves cinched with a golden watch, along with a diamond necklace and a golden handbag, because why not? It was such a moment that the gown was later dubbed the "Harlequin" dress because it deserved a moniker all its own.
While an exact replica of the queen's outfit might be a little busy for some palettes, the essence of this late '90s outfit is worth resurrecting. The Y2K era was known for its bold, playful fashion. Tie dye clothing was huge at the time, as were mustard yellow two-piece suits (just think of "Clueless"), so there was color everywhere. Charmingly, the queen jumped in on that vibrant trend, too. After a sombre era of quiet luxury, with its snooze-worthy array of oat and muffin tones, bold style and lively colors are back. So, the queen's penchant for serotonin-boosting outfits is looking more and more appealing.
Diana's drop-waist blazer and skirt set is back in style today
Princess Diana had a rare gift for pulling off outfits that would look borderline outrageous on anyone else. At the Royal Ascot in June 1990, Diana rocked up in a stunning pink and indigo skirt suit by Catherine Walker, along with a matching hat. The long, structured blazer is just one of many Diana-approved trends that are making a comeback. Diana could pull off menswear-inspired pieces, making them feminine by styling them with a shorter skirt, opting for pastel pink tones, and pairing these masculine items with whimsical additions like a nautical hat. This particular pink and purple suit was striking because of its '90s features. The blazer boasted structured shoulder pads, as well as oversized buttons down the double-breasted front, and diagonally slanted pockets. She loved blazers like this.
Diana also loved working with designer Catherine Walker; as further proof that '90s trends are making a comeback, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is following in her mother-in-law's footsteps. Many of Catherine's best looks also come from Catherine Walker, and we often see subtle moments where Catherine looks to Diana for inspiration. In fact, when she attended Wimbledon in 2023, Catherine wore several skirt suits that echoed Diana's style, complete with longer, structured blazers. Catherine's nostalgic Wimbledon looks that year earned a place on the list of Catherine's most underappreciated looks. That bold silhouette points right back to Diana.
Queen Elizabeth's pink and gray combo showcased her unique sense of style
Queen Elizabeth II sported Barbiecore way back in June 1992, when she visited Blois, France. Never one to get too carried away (except for her Harlequin dress), the queen kept the outfit down to earth by pairing the pink with an unexpected dove gray. The combination of pink and gray saved the outfit from appearing too childish, with the soft gray adding a sombre foundation. The outfit was designed by Ian Thomas, a favorite designer of the late queen.
Part of Elizabeth's charm was that she cultivated a unique sense of personal style that was instantly recognizable, something that's coveted even today. Style, at its core, is a distinct way of expressing one's personal identity through clothing and self comportment, and the queen mastered this. "[Elizabeth] was acutely aware of the power of fashion, and I think she was very respectful of the craft of fashion too," British milliner Stephen Jones told Vogue. "She knew that her appearance was a metaphor which could be used in many different ways." In other words, her pink and gray look held a deeper meaning. She was above trends, as evidenced by the fact that she didn't wear anything that was trending in the '90s, like slip dresses, chain mail, or strappy heels. (Can you even imagine?) Instead, Queen Elizabeth dressed according to the beat of her own drum, with a sense of decorum and responsibility for her role.
Princess Diana's beige look with statement sunglasses was both timeless and core '90s
Long before contemporary celebrities started wearing oversized shield sunglasses, Princess Diana was rocking them as part of her '90s glam. What made them so unique on the princess was that she styled these shades with classical dresses and sleek heels, creating a sumptuous juxtaposition of athletic cool-girl style with the royal dress code. In 1992, Diana donned a beige coat dress with white lapels by Catherine Walker for a visit to Luxor, Egypt. She styled this dress with bold, gold earrings with pearls and a pair of shield sunglasses. Diana's coat dress had the classic '90s shoulder pads that gave her garments such defined structure.
There are so many things about Diana's outfit here that can and should be worn today. Shoulder pads are cool again, because they bring a jolt of confidence with them for the wearer. "Originally, shoulder pads trickled down from high fashion to Hollywood, representing power and sophistication," stylist Joiee Thorpe told The Zoe Report in 2025. Not only that, but shoulder pads play on the popular menswear trend in women's wardrobes. Diana feminized this silhouette through the very fitted tailoring of her dress, as well as her glamorous earrings. Everything worked harmoniously, and we're seeking out this rich juxtaposition in our own closets, too.
Princess Anne makes us want to wear drop-waist dresses again
Fictitious depictions of the British Royal Family love to paint Princess Anne as an antagonist to Princess Diana, rooted in a supposed jealousy over Diana's star power and knack for fashion. Just look at Netflix's "The Crown" to watch a young Anne tormented by competitive feelings with her dazzling sister-in-law. Whether these feelings were actually true or not, Anne had a clear sense of style all her own, and while it was tough for anyone to compete with the vivacious Diana, Anne's style has lived on thanks to a strong expression of self.
When the Princess Royal attended the premiere of Barry Evans' "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" in April 28, 1993, she wore a sensational look that's worth drawing inspiration from today. Anne rocked a pink, drop-waist gown that cut off at the knees. She accessorized with a triple-strand pearl necklace and a brooch, polishing things off with black, three-quarter length gloves. Everything about this underappreciated outfit deserves a second glance today. The drop-waist dress is trending hard again, a happy return from '90s fashion. Brooches and evening gloves are also back in vogue, touching on the beloved granny-core aesthetic, a trend that has roots in cozy, nostalgic vintage charm. Anne's look serves this in spades.
Princess Diana's pink skirt suit gave bubblegum '90s charm
One of the key components to Princess Diana's success at style was her ability to dress for her body. Diana was tall — statuesque, in fact — and understood the impact of a tall woman in bright colors. In the early years of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, Diana's style was more demure; she wore midi-length skirts and roomy sweaters, a popular trend in the '90s. But things changed when her marriage fell apart. Diana and Charles separated in 1992, and their divorce was later finalized in 1996.
Diana literally didn't wear heels higher than two inches when she was a married woman lest she tower over her fragile husband. But the demise of Diana's marriage meant the rise of her hemline as well as her heel. Diana was going to show off her assets as she saw fit, donning another '90s trend that was a little more fun: the mini skirt. So, when she arrived at the Howe Barracks in May 1995 wearing a hot pink Versace skirt suit with a snazzy pillbox hat by Philip Sommerville, Diana was showing a whole new side of herself. She was still fulfilling her royal duties with aplomb but was doing it in her re-energized sense of style. And that matching bubblegum pink skirt suit is something that would be most welcome in contemporary closets.
Sarah Ferguson is the underappreciated style figure of the royal family
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew, didn't always get her due when it came to recognition of her fashion powers. There were too many other stars eclipsing her; how could anyone compete with Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II, and Princess Anne? But over time, Sarah has turned out to be a notable figure of fashion within the British Royal Family, particularly in her younger days.
Case in point: On December 24, 1989, Sarah attended the Christmas Eve service with other members of the royal family at Sandringham in a standout outfit. She played with various hues of brown, pairing a long, brown skirt with a tweed jacket featuring gold buttons. She wore brown leather gloves and brown riding boots, finishing things off with a jaunty Tudor-style bonnet that was fun and festive. There's so much from Sarah's quintessential '90s outfit that we can recreate today. The ample skirt over riding boots is one such silhouette we're coveting. Statement hats are perfect for the fall and winter, and chocolate brown is still the favored color choice.
Princess Diana fearlessly combined a brown suede jacket with a midi skirt
Princess Diana irreverently paired a brown suede bomber jacket with a matching floral skirt and blouse, and we love it. While dropping her boys off at Wetherby School on April 25, 1990, Diana rocked our '90s-loving world with her perfect outfit. Her jacket — a little too big and a little shabby — was the classic '90s dad coat. The fact that Diana wore it overtop a matchy-matchy skirt set was genius. It kept the outfit from becoming too precious. Then, very sensibly, she styled the look with a pair of cream and brown flats.
Diana was practicing the "wrong jacket theory," a styling device where someone creates a statement outfit by choosing the complete opposite coat that would instinctively go with the look. Pairings like a glamorous coat with athletic leisure — or, as in Diana's case, a chill menswear piece with a very feminine base — make an outfit sing. We can easily borrow this ingenious inspiration from Diana today by playing with the "wrong jacket theory" just like she did.
Princess Anne's epic sunglasses and equestrian wear are peak '90s
Long before athletic leisure was a booming industry of its own, Princess Anne was bringing the luxe to her casual sports clothesx. An avid horse lover, Anne was spotted at her home, Gatcombe Park, in 1997 wearing equestrian branding with her own home's name on it. The Princess Royal also rocked a forest green baseball cap and her signature aviator sunglasses.
There's so much to love and imitate from Anne's horse-lover look. Nothing says rich and sporty like equestrian-themed leisure wear. Furthermore, the forest green and white tones together are the perfect '90s nostalgia palette that we're dying to see again, while sunglasses with baseball caps are the ultimate off-duty disguise. Anne is famous for wearing sunglasses over the years, pairing sporty shades with elegant gowns and practical horse wear alike. So, we're keeping an eye out for this combination of statement sunglasses and off-duty riding club apparel.