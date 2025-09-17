The Sex & The City Cast Keeps Getting Better With Age
There are some moments from "Sex and the City" that didn't age well. But the cast? They certainly did. They have come a long way from the series' inception in 1998, and the years have been kind to them. The four leading ladies, played by Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Sarah Jessica Parker, completely changed the conversation of sex and aging as 30-something-year-old single friends trying to find love — or just have fun — in New York City. They've since brought that same energy in two movies and a series spinoff, "And Just Like That..." (minus Cattrall in the latter project). Still on-screen so many years later and the women looked untouched, as if they just stepped off set in the early aughts.
We can't disregard the men of the show. One famous face indelibly linked to the series is the face of John Corbett, who portrayed Aidan Shaw, one of Carrie Bradshaw's brooding boyfriends. Seeing his ageless visage is nearly nostalgic, though his facial hair spotlights a new style era.
Many grew up with these characters and watched them grow up, too. We've seen hair changes, style transformations, and even cosmetic alterations. But one thing is certain: they've all aged like fine wine.
Cynthia Nixon trades red hot pixie cut for a blond bob
No one could have prepared "SATC" viewers for the jump from red hair to silver that Miranda Hobbs, the level-headed lawyer friend of the group, had in the 2021 sequel series. And yet, actor Cynthia Nixon perfectly pulled it off. Indeed, Nixon can effortlessly rock most colors, including blond. "The Gilded Age" actor shared a casual photo on Instagram with her light locks, and whether it was her bob, her effortless style, or the infrared light mask she told The Wall Street Journal she uses, Nixon exuded the same perpetual radiance that she's had since she blew out the candles on her "thirty-something birthday" in the first "Sex and the City" episode.
Kristin Davis backtracks on her age-reversing techniques
It might be that Park Avenue prosperity that keeps Charlotte York young, or perhaps it's actor Kristin Davis' overuse of filler. The "Sex and the City" star started out with just some Botox, but when she used fillers, the result wasn't always the best — especially around her lips. "No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time," Davis told The Telegraph in 2023 about her plastic surgery faux pas. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually." In a post-filler reduction session selfie on Instagram in 2024, Davis looked better than ever while embracing her natural lips and the subtle lines on her skin.
John Corbett embraces a new style and new muscles
That gritty, all-American thing that Aidan Shaw had going for him was perfected by John Corbett, the actor who played one of Carrie's fellas in "Sex and the City." But when Corbett came back for "And Just Like That..." Season 2, viewers were privy to a new era of Aidan, and somehow, he was hunkier. "We cut his hair, we took the turquoise jewelry away. We told him he had to be rock hard when he came back," showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed on the "And Just Like That... The Writers Room" podcast. Off-screen, Corbett leaned into this mature style, even sporting a salt-and-pepper beard and an Elvis slick back at the Season 3 premiere in 2025 (above right).
Sarah Jessica Parker is torn over plastic surgery
Sarah Jessica Parker's transformation over the years has been stunning, and she's embraced her natural beauty without the help of intense cosmetic enhancements. Parker still rocks her cascading blond tresses, now with a tinge of gray, and fun sense of style — as seen in a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram. Though she has had things like facial peels done, the "Hocus Pocus" actor never went under the knife. "I honestly think, I missed out on the facelift," Parker mused on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023. Even though she has been tempted, she has never gone through with a trendy tweakment, and it has paid off.
Kim Cattrall is not torn
Kim Cattrall still looks "fabulous" — as her "SATC" character, Samantha Jones, would say — in a low-cut bathing suit pic she posted on Instagram in 2022. Cattrall once had the same sentiment about plastic surgery and aging as Sarah Jessica Parker, but she has changed her mind over the years. In 2011, she told the Daily Mail that she wasn't afraid to age. Twelve years later, Cattrall admitted to The Sunday Times, "I'm in my sixties now and I'm all about battling ageing in every way I can." She emphasized that she wants to still look herself, and, judging by her social media updates, she has succeeded.