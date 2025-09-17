The Sex & The City Cast Keeps Getting Better With Age

There are some moments from "Sex and the City" that didn't age well. But the cast? They certainly did. They have come a long way from the series' inception in 1998, and the years have been kind to them. The four leading ladies, played by Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Sarah Jessica Parker, completely changed the conversation of sex and aging as 30-something-year-old single friends trying to find love — or just have fun — in New York City. They've since brought that same energy in two movies and a series spinoff, "And Just Like That..." (minus Cattrall in the latter project). Still on-screen so many years later and the women looked untouched, as if they just stepped off set in the early aughts.

We can't disregard the men of the show. One famous face indelibly linked to the series is the face of John Corbett, who portrayed Aidan Shaw, one of Carrie Bradshaw's brooding boyfriends. Seeing his ageless visage is nearly nostalgic, though his facial hair spotlights a new style era.

Many grew up with these characters and watched them grow up, too. We've seen hair changes, style transformations, and even cosmetic alterations. But one thing is certain: they've all aged like fine wine.