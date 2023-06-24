Kristin Davis' Negative Experience With Facial Fillers

The iconic television series "Sex and the City" premiered in 1998, and the four main characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, were all women in their 30s. More than 20 years later, the show got a reboot with the "And Just Like That" series, which features the girls' lives, sans Samantha this time around.

The characters, as well as the actors that play them, have obviously gotten older as time has passed since the original show premiered. In the reboot, the three friends are in their 50s, still living in NYC, and dealing with new problems and relationships.

Despite the characters looking their age in the show, the Internet has slammed Kristin Davis, who plays the ever-bubbly Charlotte, for messing with her face. While the star always knew how to stand up for herself and had previously shared harsh words for body shamers, she admitted to not handling hate all that well this time around. After the "Sex and the City" spinoff premiered, the online trolls' comments made Davis question her appearance, ultimately leading to her getting her facial fillers dissolved.