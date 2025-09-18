Red Flags In George & Amal Clooney's Marriage That Hint Divorce Could Be In Their Future

On multiple occasions, Hollywood icon George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney have proven that they embody the term "relationship goals." Even so, some are convinced there's trouble in paradise, with some purported insiders claiming to know the truth about George and Amal's marriage. They even go as far as to suggest that divorce could be in the couple's future.

The insiders made the juicy comments to RadarOnline in March 2025, claiming that George and Amal's respective jobs had put some emotional distance between them, in addition to the obvious physical distance. For context, at the time they weren't on the same continent; Amal and their children were in England for her teaching position at the University of Oxford, as George geared up to take his talents to Broadway. "As proud as [Amal] is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours. She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship," one insider remarked, with RadarOnline's sources further claiming that the Clooneys were effectively on a "trial separation."

Whether or not there's any truth to those rumors is purely a matter of speculation. Despite them, George and Amal have re-affirmed their commitment to one another in interviews. Additionally, the two were seen walking arm in arm at the Venice International Film Festival in late August 2025. However, split rumors aren't the only potential red flag in the Clooneys' marriage.