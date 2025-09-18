Red Flags In George & Amal Clooney's Marriage That Hint Divorce Could Be In Their Future
On multiple occasions, Hollywood icon George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney have proven that they embody the term "relationship goals." Even so, some are convinced there's trouble in paradise, with some purported insiders claiming to know the truth about George and Amal's marriage. They even go as far as to suggest that divorce could be in the couple's future.
The insiders made the juicy comments to RadarOnline in March 2025, claiming that George and Amal's respective jobs had put some emotional distance between them, in addition to the obvious physical distance. For context, at the time they weren't on the same continent; Amal and their children were in England for her teaching position at the University of Oxford, as George geared up to take his talents to Broadway. "As proud as [Amal] is that he's making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours. She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship," one insider remarked, with RadarOnline's sources further claiming that the Clooneys were effectively on a "trial separation."
Whether or not there's any truth to those rumors is purely a matter of speculation. Despite them, George and Amal have re-affirmed their commitment to one another in interviews. Additionally, the two were seen walking arm in arm at the Venice International Film Festival in late August 2025. However, split rumors aren't the only potential red flag in the Clooneys' marriage.
George and Amal Clooney's argument-free marriage isn't necessarily a good thing
Regarding the other potential red flags in George Clooney and Amal Clooney's marriage, a large age gap can sometimes be a sign of trouble, though George himself seemed to put concerns over that aspect of his relationship to bed by revealing his initial thoughts on the situation. "Then I didn't really think I'd have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed," the actor told The New York Times in February 2025. Evidently, that didn't stop them from falling in love.
However, in another interview, George doubled down on a previous claim that he and Amal did not fight over the course of their decade-long marriage. "We still haven't [had an argument]," Clooney said on "CBS Mornings" in April 2025 (a month after RadarOnline published the "trial separation" rumors), adding, "We're trying to find something to fight about." The thing is, while that sounds amazing in theory, it's not necessarily a good thing.
A number of relationship experts agree that some couples that never argue may simply be biting their tongues, thus allowing resentment to build up, rather than airing things out. As marriage counselor Lisa Brookes Kift wrote in a 2017 piece published by The Gottman Institute, "However, [couples that don't fight] may have gotten in the habit of not saying a word when they are hurt, angry, or disappointed. Perhaps they feel they 'should' be happy because they have it all." Now, we're not saying that's what's going on with the Clooneys, but it is food for thought.