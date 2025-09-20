How Selena Gomez's Health Condition Impacted Her Billion-Dollar Business

Selena Gomez is — like so many of her female industry peers — a creative jack-of-all-trades. The actor and singer launched her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, in 2020 with the intent to celebrate individuality and support mental health. But the brand is also a quiet advocate for a group of makeup and skin care users who struggle with the traditional presentation of cosmetic supplies. Rare Beauty's spherical, smooth-textured packaging is the trademark quality of the products. Not only are they visually appealing, but Gomez says they are easy to open for those who have limited mobility in their hands — something the "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor struggles with herself.

"I have arthritis in my fingers, and that's due to my lupus," Gomez told Amy Poehler on the comedian's podcast "Good Hang." "So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication." This inspired the "Come & Get It" singer to consciously produce beauty products with simple and accessible packaging. "We somehow inherently made the products easy to open," she recalled of the initial branding. "And then we realized: 'wait, they kind of have to be that way.' And then we started to make every product with the intention of [supporting] anybody who [has] dexterity problems."

Gomez's brand is a huge success. In 2024, the "Only Murders in the Building" star's company was valued at over $2 billion, according to Bloomberg. Her net worth — with over 80% stemming from her stake in Rare Beauty — is at an estimated $1.3 billion, as of this writing.