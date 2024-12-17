Celebrity Health Struggles That Completely Flew Under The Radar

James Van Der Beek has had fans upon fans since the late '90s, especially thanks to being one of the stars of "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues." Van Der Beek is still a busy actor, and he keeps his fans apprised of his happenings via social media. But there's one major part of his life he kept a secret, and he finally opened up in November of 2024. "On August 31st of last year, I became one of the many, many millions of Americans, and people around the world, who found out I have cancer," Van Der Beek shared in a video filmed for People, specifying that he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer.

The actor detailed the exact moment he learned about his illness, noting that he'd been experiencing some symptoms and went to the doctor to undergo some testing. Van Der Beek was shocked to hear the news, and he wanted more information as he didn't yet have a complete diagnosis and didn't know much about cancer. The actor's life changed in an instant, as his treatment became the top priority in his life. Van Der Beek remained positive, though. "I really felt like, 'This is gonna be the biggest life redirect. I'm gonna make changes that I never would've made otherwise,'" he said, adding that he kept that attitude throughout most of his treatment. While Van Der Beek isn't yet in remission, he's still optimistic about his prognosis.

