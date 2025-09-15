JD Vance's Latest Move To Honor Pal Charlie Kirk Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

It's worth noting that JD Vance's new venture isn't a standalone moment. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author seems intent on doing just about anything but whatever his vice presidential duties are. He's been criticized before about always being on vacation, for instance. The former Ohio senator has only had his job since January 2025, and thus far, he's gone on family trips to Disneyland, Vermont, and Europe. JD also went to India with Usha Vance and their kids, although that did include some actual work besides just sightseeing, so maybe it doesn't count. Many people are lucky if they can take one or two vacations a year, while JD has already gone on several and it's only been eight months.

His constituents haven't only begun to notice his constant absence, either. Back in July, JD and Usha Vance's lavish life was put under the microscope, with tons of X users pointing out how he was just on vacation in California, and he was now about to jet off to Europe for who knows how long. Although hosting "The Charlie Kirk Show" isn't the same thing as taking time off, it's also not in the vice president's job description. Yes, he was a friend of JD's and paying his respects is admirable, but it also seems like something he should have done on the weekend, on his own time. During standard business hours, he should be working for the American people — when he's not on another holiday, that is.