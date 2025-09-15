JD Vance's Latest Move To Honor Pal Charlie Kirk Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
On September 10, 2025, conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University right at the beginning of his American Comeback Tour. Since then, the late commentator's friends, family, and followers have been mourning his loss — including JD Vance, who had a close friendship with Kirk. The vice president even announced that he will host "The Charlie Kirk Show" on September 15 as a way to honor his pal's memory. "Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend," Vance posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting the time the program starts and sharing the access link.
While this is obviously a kind gesture, and clearly not a one-off moment either, since both JD and his wife Usha Vance have shown their tender sides to Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, the former Ohio senator's actions have brought on some trolling too. Since September 15 is a Monday, aka a workday for most people, you'd think JD would be too busy with his White House duties. Apparently not! "Isn't he vice president? Doesn't he have better things to do?" wondered one user on X. "Don't you have a job?" another inquired. Someone else bluntly responded to JD's tweet with, "You really don't have a job at all do you?"
JD Vance seems to do everything but his actual job
It's worth noting that JD Vance's new venture isn't a standalone moment. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author seems intent on doing just about anything but whatever his vice presidential duties are. He's been criticized before about always being on vacation, for instance. The former Ohio senator has only had his job since January 2025, and thus far, he's gone on family trips to Disneyland, Vermont, and Europe. JD also went to India with Usha Vance and their kids, although that did include some actual work besides just sightseeing, so maybe it doesn't count. Many people are lucky if they can take one or two vacations a year, while JD has already gone on several and it's only been eight months.
His constituents haven't only begun to notice his constant absence, either. Back in July, JD and Usha Vance's lavish life was put under the microscope, with tons of X users pointing out how he was just on vacation in California, and he was now about to jet off to Europe for who knows how long. Although hosting "The Charlie Kirk Show" isn't the same thing as taking time off, it's also not in the vice president's job description. Yes, he was a friend of JD's and paying his respects is admirable, but it also seems like something he should have done on the weekend, on his own time. During standard business hours, he should be working for the American people — when he's not on another holiday, that is.