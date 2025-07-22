Usha & JD Vance's Lavish Life Is Under The Microscope & Everyone Has The Same Shady Question
If you're looking for a new job with a big paycheck that seems to involve very little actual work, becoming the Vice President of the United States may be for you. For being the second most-important person in the country, Vice President JD Vance doesn't seem to have a ton of political duties. When he's not beefing with people online, he's off on vacation with his family. Like, all the time. He's only been in office for seven months, yet it seems like he's always jet-setting off with wife Usha Vance and their kids.
But if the Ohio native thinks he's slick, he better guess again. People on X have quickly taken notice that he's enjoyed way more life than work in his work/life balance. "Why is it that every time I read an article on JD Vance, it's about him, and his family, vacationing somewhere?" asked one person. Another joked that "VP stands for Vacation President." One X user shared a Daily Beast headline that stated how JD and his family will be taking a nice European vacation, hitting London, the Cotswolds, and Scotland. In response to that, someone wondered: "Jesus does Vance [ever] do any actual work?? The dude was just on vacation in Disneyland." FYI, that Disneyland vacation earned JD a goofy new nickname, so maybe he's wanting to prance away from that.
Granted, JD has gone on several trips with his family that were technically work ventures, including his time in India. Too bad that excursion highlighted JD and Usha's obvious disconnect that only fueled those mounting divorce rumors.
Protestors will follow JD Vance everywhere he goes
No matter where Vice President JD Vance travels with his family, he's met with protestors who don't support the ideologies of the Trump administration. This includes his family trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth," which saw both in-person protests, as well as those online from California Governor Gavin Newsom. He tweeted a snide remark to Vance about him getting to enjoy his time with family, while so many others are unable to because of the rampant ICE raids sanctioned by President Donald Trump. Vance cheekily responded, "Had a great time, thanks." Vance also encountered protestors during both his disastrous Greenland trip and his family's excursion to a ski resort in Vermont.
Now, it seems like protestors are going to be present for Vance's big fancy European vacation. The Stop Trump Coalition will be present in England to angrily greet Vance. A spokesperson said, "JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK" (via The Independent). The person added, "We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting." Vance should just know by now that a ton of people do not like him and will be present to protest against what he stands for everywhere he goes.