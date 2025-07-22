Usha & JD Vance's Lavish Life Is Under The Microscope & Everyone Has The Same Shady Question

If you're looking for a new job with a big paycheck that seems to involve very little actual work, becoming the Vice President of the United States may be for you. For being the second most-important person in the country, Vice President JD Vance doesn't seem to have a ton of political duties. When he's not beefing with people online, he's off on vacation with his family. Like, all the time. He's only been in office for seven months, yet it seems like he's always jet-setting off with wife Usha Vance and their kids.

But if the Ohio native thinks he's slick, he better guess again. People on X have quickly taken notice that he's enjoyed way more life than work in his work/life balance. "Why is it that every time I read an article on JD Vance, it's about him, and his family, vacationing somewhere?" asked one person. Another joked that "VP stands for Vacation President." One X user shared a Daily Beast headline that stated how JD and his family will be taking a nice European vacation, hitting London, the Cotswolds, and Scotland. In response to that, someone wondered: "Jesus does Vance [ever] do any actual work?? The dude was just on vacation in Disneyland." FYI, that Disneyland vacation earned JD a goofy new nickname, so maybe he's wanting to prance away from that.

Granted, JD has gone on several trips with his family that were technically work ventures, including his time in India. Too bad that excursion highlighted JD and Usha's obvious disconnect that only fueled those mounting divorce rumors.