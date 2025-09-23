Disturbing Details About Donald Trump's Time As Miss Universe Pageant Owner

Before Donald Trump's transformation into president, he was a real estate mogul and reality TV personality with the hit show "The Apprentice." But he also got involved in a number of other ventures. From steaks to fragrances to his own modeling agency, Trump put his name on all kinds of products, and he was also a co-owner of the Miss Universe organization, which includes the Miss Universe Pageant as well as the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, just one of the things you may not have known about Trump.

For some background on the pageant, Miss USA dates back to the 1950s, when it was first a swimwear contest, and Miss USA is separate from the Miss America pageant, which has its own sketchy history. Trump bought the pageant in 1996, and he owned it until 2015. From walking into dressing rooms as contestants were changing to getting the show dropped from its long-time networks after comments about Hispanic people, Trump's time as the head of the beauty pageants included a number of upsetting moments.

On the milder end of sus behavior by Trump, it seemed that even though he wasn't a judge, he had a role in choosing the top contestants. Kerrie Baylis competed as Miss Jamaica in 2013, and she talked to The New Yorker about the power that Trump apparently wielded. She said that when it came to the finalists, "the list looked like the countries that Donald Trump did business with, or wanted to do business with."