Donald Trump's Former Modeling Agency Was Less Than Glamorous Behind The Scenes

Before becoming the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump was famously known as a reality TV star thanks to "The Apprentice," as well as a successful businessman with his hands in multiple pies, including real estate, hotel management, and modeling. Trump's first major investment in the modeling industry came in 1996 when he acquired the Miss Universe Organization, a parent organization of Miss USA and its teen pageant.

Three years later, in 1999, he started his own modeling agency. On the surface, Trump Model Management (TMM) was big, representing names like Paris Hilton and Kara Young. Unsurprisingly, like many other Trump investments, his modeling agency was shrouded in controversy and legal issues.

Some of the scandals revolved around the agency reportedly breaking immigration laws, which, in essence, defrauded the USA. In 2014, a Jamaican model, Alexia Palmer, sued TMM, claiming that she had been treated "like a slave" and received only $4,980 for 21 shoots spread across three years (via ABC News). She also alleged that TMM had fraudulently obtained a full-time work visa for her despite not meeting the criteria.