Charlie Kirk's Wife Reveals One Of His Last Photos In Emotional Post About Their Early Romance

Erika Kirk's last post with her husband, Charlie Kirk, was tragic, and now the wife of the late conservative activist has taken to Instagram to share one of the final captured moments of Charlie's life. In a post from Wednesday, September 17, Erika commemorated her husband — who was shot and killed on September 10 at a Utah Valley University speaking event he was hosting — with a photo that appears to have been taken at the event at which he died. "This is one of the last photos taken of you before you were murdered," Erika mournfully penned. "I look at it and can't help but see excellence."

In the same caption, the Proclaim owner gave insight into the early days of her relationship with Charlie. Erika said that when they initially began dating, she and the Turning Point U.S.A. founder bonded over sports and would frequent the basketball court. "I loved seeing you in that element because time was irrelevant," she wrote, noting that she played basketball in college, while her husband played in high school. "It was just us, the sound of sneakers squeaking and jump shots." She even referred to the shared image as Charlie's "Jordan" photo, in reference to their favorite former pro basketball star, Michael Jordan.