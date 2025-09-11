Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika's Last Post With Him Is So Tragic After His Passing
On September 10, 2025, conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was shot at a debate event at Utah Valley University, and later died after being taken to the hospital. The Turning Point USA co-founder is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children. The shooting sent shockwaves through the country, and countless fans took to Kirk and his wife's Instagram pages to pay their respects. While Erika is yet to publicly comment on her husband's death, her last Instagram post featuring Charlie, shared a few days before the tragic incident, is gut-wrenching.
The post, in which Erika explained all the things she did differently after giving birth to her and Kirk's second child, gave a subtle shout-out to her husband. In a clip she included in the post, Kirk can be seen relaxing on a portable foam bed in Erika's hospital room. In the caption, she penned, "Don't forget about your husband when packing for the hospital. Yes. I bought him a portable memory foam cot this go around." Clearly, Kirk had been just as present during their first child's birth, minus a comfy bed to lounge on.
Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said in a statement that he'd spoken to Erika since Charlie's shooting. "The family is devastated," he said, via BBC News. "I can only imagine what they're going through."
Many tributes to Charlie Kirk have been shared online
Charlie Kirk was known for his controversial views and opinions, and one could even have envisioned a future where he became the president's new best friend after Donald Trump's split with Elon Musk. Trump, who has survived a number of assassination attempts, was one of the first people to announce Charlie's death, taking to Truth Social to break the news: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie."
Virginia Representative Ben Cline took to Facebook after the news broke to pay tribute to Charlie and his young family. "Charlie Kirk was a loving husband and father who inspired a new generation of young Americans to love their country. May he rest in peace," the congressman wrote. Vice President JD Vance, who has as complicated a relationship with Donald Trump as Charlie used to have before he, too, became a fan of the president, honored the conservative political activist in a lengthy X post. "Charlie was so proud of Erika and the two kids. He was so happy to be a father. And he felt such gratitude for having found a woman of God with whom he could build a family," Vance penned.
Charlie might have been as controversial a public figure as they come, but a quick peek at Erika Kirk's Instagram page, which is littered with snaps of her husband and their two kids, shows that he was a family man through and through.