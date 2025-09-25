Where Will Smith & Janet Hubert Stand Decades After Their Messy Fresh Prince Feud

It's been so long since "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" wrapped up its six-season run in 1996 that you'd be forgiven if you don't even recognize some of the show's cast members today. Still, there's no denying that the show remains a pop-culture staple that helped define the '90s. However, it's not exactly a secret that there was some drama behind the scenes — more specifically, a messy feud between series lead Will Smith and co-star Janet Hubert. Again, things have certainly changed a lot since then, but before we can get into where Smith and Hubert stand decades later, we first have to take a look back.

For the first three seasons of "Fresh Prince" from 1990 to 1993, Hubert starred as Vivian Banks, the aunt of the show's fictionalized version of Smith. By all accounts, though, Smith and Hubert didn't exactly get along, and Hubert ultimately departed the show after Season 3. Daphne Maxwell Reid subsequently took over the role of Aunt Viv from Season 4 through the end of the series. Over the years, Smith and Hubert accused one another of being unprofessional on the "Fresh Prince" set.

"She's mad now, but she's been mad all along," Smith he told an Atlanta radio station after Hubert's departure in 1993 (per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), further claiming that his co-star had been jealous of his quick success. Hubert herself later spoke to TMZ in 2011, calling Smith immature, an "egomaniac," and an "a**hole." She also remarked at the time that, as things stood, she would never take part in a "Fresh Prince" reunion. Like we said, though, time has a way of changing things.