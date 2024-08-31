Will Smith's Messy Feud With Fresh Prince Co-Star Janet Hubert, Explained

If you were alive and thriving in the '90s, chances are you religiously watched the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and probably hopped on the landline with your friends after the first episode of season four aired sans Janet Hubert as Aunt Viv. The internet was not quite a thing just yet, so when Hubert vanished from the show with seemingly no explanation, fans were both upset and curious about why she left. Back then, there were no Twitter or Reddit threads to help fans make sense of their unexpected loss, but tabloids were thriving, and soon it came to light that the reason for Hubert's departure was because of so-called "creative differences" with her much younger co-star and leading man of the show, Will Smith. The latter also later claimed that Hubert was "difficult to work with" (via The Sun).

Years later, Hubert said Smith was the difficult one and hadn't shown her respect. "I was a dark-skinned, African-American mother, and Will used to tell the you're-so-black jokes to the audience before the show, and at one point, I came out and stopped him. ... He didn't understand how unbelievably disrespectful that was to women like me," she told BlackAmericaWeb in 2010 (via Newsweek).

The tea has remained hot over the years, with neither Smith nor Hubert willing to bury the hatchet, but then an unexpected reunion special came around...