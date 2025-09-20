Chelsea Clinton's Lowkey Ex Boyfriend Has An Impressive Pedigree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After her years in the White House as first daughter to President Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton found herself back in the spotlight with her Oxford romance from across the pond in 2001. Considering how Clinton felt about her teen years in the White House, subjected to the public eye, this whirlwind coverage of her new relationship was surely a discomfort to her. However, the media interest was a totally new landscape for her beau, Ian Klaus. The public soon learned all about Klaus, his academic achievements, and incredibly successful relatives.

Klaus' father, the late Robin Klaus, was a corporate executive, non-profit board member, and Stanford University graduate. At the time that his son began dating Clinton, he was the President of Startrac before becoming the CEO of Club One. His success was balanced by his commitment to community. Robin served on the National Board for Summer Search, a program committed to mentorship for young peoples around the world.

Patricia Klaus, Klaus' mother, is a celebrated author. Patricia, who also attended Stanford University where she completed her PhD, co-wrote the Oppenheimer nonfiction book, "An Atomic Love Story." Klaus' impressive parents must have served as a template for success and a well of knowledge, as he grew up to become a Rhodes Scholar and earned his PhD from Harvard University.