Jasmine Crockett Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
The truth about fashion in politics is that a growing number of congresspeople don't seem to prioritize fashion trends. With Lauren Boebert's outdated outfits and Nancy Mace's inappropriate looks, Congress Hall is clearly plagued by a powerful force of unfashionable favors. As a result, us citizens have occasionally been left cringing at the looks our elected officials have stepped out in.
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a representative of Texas's 30th congressional district, has fallen victim to this less-than-fashionable trend. Though her fearless approach to clothing has definitely broken the stagnant boundaries of bland political dressing, her unique approach to outfit choices has come with the occasional bad look. Because of her highly public role, these style missteps have been photographed, filmed, and posted all over the media.
Crockett has addressed her dare-to-defy fashion trends. "Assimilation is the reason so many of us have felt out of place for so long," she explained at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture. Crockett continued, "For too long, they told us what beauty looked like — and it wasn't us. But we've always been the trendsetters." Though her moments of bold outfit decisions have occasionally rocked the house floor, there have been plenty of times when those outfits completely missed the mark.
The congresswoman's clashing aesthetics
Jasmine Crockett posted this look on Instagram in October 2024, when she met with Laura Mate, Vice Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Her outfit benefits from a great color palette, but falls short in complementing pieces.
While the maroon sweater and white top share a similar aesthetic, the button-up sits awkwardly on top of Crockett's turtleneck, appearing to be buttoned improperly even when its not. The pink pant does not match the preppy stylings of the top half of the look, and features an out of favor style: a tie-belt. As a result, the outfit appears incohesive and dated.
Jasmine Crockett's prom-inspired shoe
Jasmine Crockett wore this gray and red outfit in November 2024 for her meeting with GLSEN, and posted pics from the event on Instagram. The Texas representative is on the shorter side and would greatly benefit from a cropped blazer, a cut that is not seen on this poorly-fitted power suit.
Due to the long blazer's cut and paired with a high-waisted pant like this, the suit gives the effect of her being even smaller than she really is. The outfit is only made worse by the red flats with the bedazzled, oversized pilgrim buckle on them. The shoe looks more like a Y2K prom accessory than a congresswoman's flat.
Studio lights did her no favors with a bright yellow look
While on The View in June 2025, contributing to the show's celebration of Juneteenth, Jasmine Crockett appeared in a blinding, neon yellow tweed jacket. The already intense coloring of the piece was only amplified by the show's studio lights, which made it appear as a garish article to be worn on television.
Besides the blinding hue, the jacket featured a highly dramatic shape, marked by the intensely pointed shoulders. With the rigid construction of the piece, the rough edges of the fabric fail to complement the main wow-factor of the jacket, leaving Crockett on the wrong side of style.
Crockett's look inspired by the Founding Fathers was too frilly
In February 2025, Jasmine Crockett was interviewed about several of her important platforms. The congresswoman showed up to the conversation in an outfit that flashes viewers back to 1776. In a tri-colored blazer and white button-up, Crockett looked like she was dressed for a Halloween party as a Founding Father.
The three-colored blazer creates a visual disconnect, lacking flow and fashion, but only worsens when turning attention to the tulle puffs that poke through the sleeves. The frill kills this look, throwing back to the puffed cuffs of the olden days.
Jasmine Crockett's pink tweed cape coat was gaudy
This tweed material has plagued the House of Congress for far too long. Its busy pattern, unfinished edges, and tired look are so over. Yet Jasmine Crockett shrugged it on for a conversation on the importance of the PTO Act in March 2024.
Crockett's cape coat, featuring the tweed look, created additional visual clutter with the thick white piping and two strips of glittering fringe on the sleeves. In turn, the piece comes off as gaudy and fails to complement the overly simplistic monochromatic look hidden away underneath it.
The congresswoman's mustard yellow look was overwhelming
Jasmine Crocket met with the folks of Chase Bank Community Center in January 2024, and shared photos of the group on Instagram. The congresswoman wore a mustard yellow handkerchief hem jacket, yellow pants, a black shirt, and gray pompom heels to the event.
The hem of the coat gives Crockett an almost octopus-like effect and manages to miss the mark of color matching to her yellow pants. Crockett's bizarre choice of footwear, a white heel with a large gray pompom stuck to the toe, lacks any cohesion with the rest of the look and appears as though a dust ball has accidentally clung onto the politician's shoes.
Jasmine Crockett's Disney villain-inspired look was way off
Jasmine Crockett posted a video clip on Instagram featuring her speaking on the house floor in July 2023. While her talking points were important, this look was distracting, as it seemingly drew inspiration from the Disney villain Cruella de Vil.
The shocking red color and the black and white polka dots read as a little cartoonish due to their vibrancy and large pattern. The powerful red color is so bold that it would be better complemented by a subtler layer, instead of Crockett's taffeta blouse with a large tie neck. The congresswoman doubles down on accessories with a large brooch that's heavy metal design contradicts the light, airy fabric of the blouse.
The striped blazer reminded us of another movie character
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! This Jasmine Crockett outfit from July 2023 posted to her Instagram account is the spitting image of the 1988 Michael Keaton character, a less-than-fashion-forward icon whose signature look features a striped blazer.
Because of this, Crockett's outfit looks more like a costume than an appropriate suit for a congresswoman. The black and white striped jacket definitely missed the mark with its bold design, which the representative chooses to make even busier with another large brooch on the lapel of the blazer.
The white tied top that ruined the whole look
Jasmine Crockett shared a photo on Instagram of a meeting with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Deputy Secretary, Xochitl Torres Small in August 2023. Crockett poses in a peach-colored jumpsuit with a sheer white button-up tied at her waist. The twisted neckline of the jumpsuit is a dated look even for 2023, and the layering piece does not work at all.
The open look of the white top creates odd cutouts around the neckline of Crockett's jumpsuit and fails to mesh with the professionalism of the peach piece. The selection of the two pieces makes the sheer button-up seem like a last-minute add-on.