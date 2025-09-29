Jasmine Crockett Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

The truth about fashion in politics is that a growing number of congresspeople don't seem to prioritize fashion trends. With Lauren Boebert's outdated outfits and Nancy Mace's inappropriate looks, Congress Hall is clearly plagued by a powerful force of unfashionable favors. As a result, us citizens have occasionally been left cringing at the looks our elected officials have stepped out in.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a representative of Texas's 30th congressional district, has fallen victim to this less-than-fashionable trend. Though her fearless approach to clothing has definitely broken the stagnant boundaries of bland political dressing, her unique approach to outfit choices has come with the occasional bad look. Because of her highly public role, these style missteps have been photographed, filmed, and posted all over the media.

Crockett has addressed her dare-to-defy fashion trends. "Assimilation is the reason so many of us have felt out of place for so long," she explained at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture. Crockett continued, "For too long, they told us what beauty looked like — and it wasn't us. But we've always been the trendsetters." Though her moments of bold outfit decisions have occasionally rocked the house floor, there have been plenty of times when those outfits completely missed the mark.