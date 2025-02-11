5 Outdated Outfits Lauren Boebert Was Caught Wearing
As the bombastic Congresswoman from Colorado, Lauren Boebert is known for her messy controversies and her often inappropriate workwear. Loving a good "showing off her guns" moment, Boebert takes that both literally — often seen with her firearm strapped to her — and figuratively, as it's hard to find a photo of her without her bare arms on display. Back in Congress after switching districts to ensure her success, Boebert has been rocking some outdated fashion trends that would be best kept in the rearview.
Firmly a Millennial, Boebert can be seen clinging to some fashion faux pas that should never have made it out of the 2000s. Not only does she love a skinny jean moment, but finding her in anything but dated super-high heels or espadrilles is quite the task. However, beyond this mish mashing of the basics, Boebert has rocked some upsetting jackets, frayed denim skirts, and a cowboy hat she just can't seem to quit. Here's five outdated 'fits Boebert was caught wearing, and why she should dump them.
Lauren Boebert's jacket should have stayed in 2008
While on her journey from business owner to politician, part of Lauren Boebert's transformation included wooing the citizens of Pueblo, Colorado. Pueblo, being firmly in the district she ran for her Congressional seat in 2020, seemed ready to welcome her while she was on the campaign trail. Seen here in an Instagram post from February 6, Boebert met with several smiling soon-to-be constituents, all while boasting some poor fashion.
The skin-tight jeans are distinctly early aughts, plus, the top is a bit of a hot mess express. The polka dot loose blouse with the short-waisted black blazer is a look that was best left on the hit 2000s television show "The O.C." and nowhere else. The bold statement piece of the necklace is too chunky to be taken seriously.
Although she won the district in 2020, according to Politico, voters were quick to tire of Boebert's schtick, with many upset that she had seemed to leave the steel industry of Pueblo in a lurch. The outfits she campaigned in should have been a giveaway that she wasn't thinking about the future.
Lauren Boebert's frayed denim mini skirt dates her
Speaking of looks Lauren Boebert wore while campaigning for Colorado's Third Congressional district, when she swung by the neighborhood of Eckert, Boebert's outfit certainly missed the mark. In her Instagram post showing off her visit, Boebert is seen wearing her gun holstered to her hip, which could be to keep the fashion police away. Her white espadrille sandals were fine enough for the summer weather, but are certainly a throwback to the late 2000s/early 2010s where they could be found at any American Eagle or Hollister. What else could be found at those popular retailers during that time would be that frayed denim mini skirt.
Possibly trying to go for a business-casual feel, Boebert paired this look with a polo tank top. A shirt with a collar but no sleeves is certainly a choice — one we haven't seen since the George W. Bush administration. Not only is this look trying to relive the glory days of when Boebert was in high school, it could be dangerous of her to try and use her firearm on grassy terrain in wedged heels. Luckily, the event went off without a hitch.
Lauren Boebert should have left the jeggings behind
During her first term representing Colorado, Lauren Boebert made sure to demonstrate of home-state pride as often as she could. In this post on Instagram, Boebert is seen leading a local parade, including in the caption, "It was an honor to join Jackson County for the North Park Days parade." Perhaps her presence was both a victory lap as well as a distraction from the real reason Boebert ran for Congress. Either way, her outfit was certainly yet another example in outdated fashion.
The baseball cap and tee are perfectly acceptable, especially for a rural outdoor event. However, the same cannot be said for the bottom half of her outfit. The Keds-like sneakers are ultra low-cut and she's either wearing some no-show socks or no socks at all. Plus, her pants look like the unfortunate accident of 2000s fashion — the jegging. Jeggings were essentially jeans with so much spandex incorporated to allow for ample stretch that they were almost in the legging category, hence the portmanteau. These jeggings go past her ankles, which cuts off her killer legs in an unflattering way. Finally, the giant belt buckle. Sure, it's a cowgirl thing to wear the large buckles that show off the rodeos and competitions you've won. But this just feels like Boebert was playing dress-up.
Step away from the ripped skinny jeans, Lauren
Hitting the campaign trail in 2023, Lauren Boebert and her cringey behavior once again descended upon Pueblo, Colorado. This time, however, she brought a friend. Seen here hugging Donald Trump Jr. in an Instagram post, Boebert made sure to thank him for stopping by and "joining these fearless patriots in Pueblo! We are taking our country back and putting America first!" Although, perhaps what she should put first is a wardrobe revamp.
Not only is Boebert once again in low-rise skinny jeans, but this pair are even more a testament to the past by being pre-distressed. Torn and ripped denim was en vogue in the early 2010s, and many people paid top dollar to get their hands on some acid washed and stone tumbled pants. The fad died out for a reason, as the look doesn't lend well to an air of professionalism or trying to speak to the working class, who most likely can't afford to spend money on jeans that already come with holes in them — something any parent of a Millennial child had to repeat nonstop when this trend was all the rage.
Lauren Boebert, it's time to retire the cowboy hat
Whereas Lauren Boebert has certainly taken some awkward pictures in the past, she really upped her game when she included her sons in this photo with Donald Trump, posted to her Instagram. For his part, Trump is giving his signature thumbs up while her sons Brody, Kaydon, and Roman politely stand by. Boebert, however, is certainly wearing a questionable outfit for the occasion. Somehow her black dress and cowboy hat combination make it appear as if she's dressed up like a witch for Halloween. And the gladiator-inspired sandals are, once again, paying homage to the 2000s/2010s when that style of sandal had its moment in the sun.
This is not the first time Boebert has sported this hat, perusing through her Instagram will offer up several instances of her beaming under the brim. But the hat itself is a throwback to an era Boebert no longer lives in. Even though her sons are growing up on a rural farm, she herself has moved on to the glitz and glamor of Washington, D.C. As much as she wants to play up her down-home roots, Boebert has certainly shifted into the luxe life of attempting to wear classy blazers and making questionable Cameo videos for quite the chunk of change. With Boebert continuing to try and hold onto Congressional office, she might do well to purge her closet of these items that are no longer serving her.