5 Outdated Outfits Lauren Boebert Was Caught Wearing

As the bombastic Congresswoman from Colorado, Lauren Boebert is known for her messy controversies and her often inappropriate workwear. Loving a good "showing off her guns" moment, Boebert takes that both literally — often seen with her firearm strapped to her — and figuratively, as it's hard to find a photo of her without her bare arms on display. Back in Congress after switching districts to ensure her success, Boebert has been rocking some outdated fashion trends that would be best kept in the rearview.

Firmly a Millennial, Boebert can be seen clinging to some fashion faux pas that should never have made it out of the 2000s. Not only does she love a skinny jean moment, but finding her in anything but dated super-high heels or espadrilles is quite the task. However, beyond this mish mashing of the basics, Boebert has rocked some upsetting jackets, frayed denim skirts, and a cowboy hat she just can't seem to quit. Here's five outdated 'fits Boebert was caught wearing, and why she should dump them.