Trump Might Have A New Worst Lawyer On His Hands & Alina Habba Is Surely Relieved

Back when she was representing the controversial president, Alina Habba was called out for being Donald Trump's worst lawyer time and time again. It seems, however, that there's a new sheriff in town, and she may be coming for Habba's longstanding title. Former White House aide Lindsey Halligan is officially the new interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. And, it seems that the choice to put her in this role is causing more than a bit of concern.

At media personality Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, Trump told the crowd, "I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them," per C-SPAN. While it may have been surprising to some that he said this so brazenly, the content of what he said wasn't a surprise. The former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, resigned days ago after failing to bring criminal charges against folks Trump views as his "opponents," New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey. Despite Trump's desire for retribution against those who he perceives has wronged him, an investigation into the matter suggested that evidence necessary to charge Comey and James with any crimes is entirely lacking, per The Guardian. So, Trump decided to tap someone from his own legal team to take over the role. Of all the folks on Trump's team, Halligan is the newest to practicing law, and she has never been a prosecutor. And, this has folks worried.