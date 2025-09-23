Trump Might Have A New Worst Lawyer On His Hands & Alina Habba Is Surely Relieved
Back when she was representing the controversial president, Alina Habba was called out for being Donald Trump's worst lawyer time and time again. It seems, however, that there's a new sheriff in town, and she may be coming for Habba's longstanding title. Former White House aide Lindsey Halligan is officially the new interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. And, it seems that the choice to put her in this role is causing more than a bit of concern.
At media personality Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, Trump told the crowd, "I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them," per C-SPAN. While it may have been surprising to some that he said this so brazenly, the content of what he said wasn't a surprise. The former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, resigned days ago after failing to bring criminal charges against folks Trump views as his "opponents," New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey. Despite Trump's desire for retribution against those who he perceives has wronged him, an investigation into the matter suggested that evidence necessary to charge Comey and James with any crimes is entirely lacking, per The Guardian. So, Trump decided to tap someone from his own legal team to take over the role. Of all the folks on Trump's team, Halligan is the newest to practicing law, and she has never been a prosecutor. And, this has folks worried.
Lindsey Halligan's qualifications for her role may be all about Trump's whims
Lindsey Halligan's legal experience comes from her work as an insurance lawyer in Florida. When Donald Trump got into legal trouble regarding how he handled classified information after his first term, Halligan joined his defense team. She was then brought on as a White House aide for his second term. On September 22, 2025, Halligan was sworn-in as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia: a role that she can legally only fill for four months. Yet, Trump reportedly plans to nominate her to take on the role for the entire term.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the White House wrote, "Lindsey Halligan is exceptionally qualified to serve as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. She has a proven track record of success and will serve the country with honor and distinction" (via The Guardian). This "proven track record," however, is extremely lacking in comparison to her predecessors, whom likely all had at least some experience as prosecutors before getting the gig. While Halligan lacks what one might typically look for when filling this role, she seemingly acts as a "yes man" to Trump. In July, she spoke to Fox News about helping Trump make the Smithsonian less "woke," suggesting that the museum "promote[d] one-sided, divisive political narratives." So, it's safe to guess that when Erik Siebert wouldn't bring charges against anyone Trump wanted, he found someone who would — even if she wasn't fit for the role.