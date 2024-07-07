7 Times Alina Habba Was Called Out For Being Trump's Worst Lawyer

Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, might be an asset to his fundraising squad, but she's often been criticized as a liability to his legal team. Soon after becoming Trump's attorney in 2021, Habba was assigned to Summer Zervos' defamation and sexual assault suit against the former president. However, Zervos withdrew her complaint only a few months later and the MAGA team proclaimed this as a victory for Habba's legal prowess as well as a display of Trump's innocence. In reality, as a source clarified to the Daily Beast, Zervos actually ditched the suit because it dragged on without progress for five years.

Nowadays, it's pretty clear that Habba is no legal genius. While other lawyers at the very least understand the importance of reasoning with the judge and jury to plead their client's case, the New Jersey attorney repeatedly argues with judges in the courtroom, refuses to follow their orders, and then complains about receiving unfair treatment. Habba seems more concerned with playing the zealous Trump advocate and raking in donations than convincing the judge and jury. Unsurprisingly, these grievous errors haven't escaped the public eye. Here are seven times Habba was tagged as Trump's worst lawyer.