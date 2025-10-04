Strange Things About George & Amal Clooney's Age-Gap Marriage
George and Amal Clooney live a lavish life and are perhaps one of the most ravishing couples in Hollywood. The couple proved they are relationship goals and are admired for their coordinated and glamorous red carpet ensembles and seemingly effortless marriage. But beneath the picture-perfect family image lies a relationship full of strange things. For starters, the couple's 17-year age gap constantly draws attention, but did you know both of them never imagined marriage was in their future?
In a 2020 interview with GQ, Clooney admitted that after his first marriage, he never thought he'd walk down the aisle again or become a father. That all changed when he met Amal. But she shared a similar sentiment in her 2018 interview with Vogue, reflecting, "I was 35 when I met him. It wasn't obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn't willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that." For Amal, "that" was the kind of love that's undeniable and passionate, something she had never known until George walked into her life.
Another notable twist in their relationship came during Clooney's proposal. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Clooney said he waited 25 minutes on one knee while Amal just stared at the ring, taken aback by what was happening. "I'm 52 years old and I could throw a hip out pretty soon if I don't get an answer," Clooney recalled saying. Of course, Amal said yes, but her hesitation was not exactly romantic.
George and Amal Clooney supposedly never argue
Another reason George and Amal Clooney's age-gap marriage stands out is almost unbelievable. According to the A-list actor, he and his wife have never fought. On an April 2025 segment of "CBS Mornings," Clooney sat down with Gayle King and was asked about his wife and their children, twins Ella and Alexander. The actor reminded King that when he was on the show with his wife previously, they had yet to have an argument. He was proud to share that they still hadn't argued, jokingly explaining, "We're trying to find something to fight about." The claim quickly sparked debate online.
People pointed out that it was far from realistic. On a Reddit thread, users discussed Clooney's claim, and someone commented, "Genuinely don't know what my wife and I would argue about if all of our needs were met. I'm sure they still exist, but maybe this comment will help others understand that these two people might as well be aliens compared to us." Another replied to that sentiment, "But yeah, financial stress is the #1 relationship stressor for a reason. The couples I know IRL that argue the least are also the richest, and I don't think it's a coincidence."
For someone who's estimated to be worth at least a cool $500 million, the idea of never arguing makes more sense. There's no struggling to budget every month or the need to worry about basic childcare logistics. The Clooneys have the privilege of living in a 0.01% bubble. It doesn't make their love less genuine, but it does highlight that marital bliss is shaped by a ton of privilege.