Strange Things About George & Amal Clooney's Age-Gap Marriage

George and Amal Clooney live a lavish life and are perhaps one of the most ravishing couples in Hollywood. The couple proved they are relationship goals and are admired for their coordinated and glamorous red carpet ensembles and seemingly effortless marriage. But beneath the picture-perfect family image lies a relationship full of strange things. For starters, the couple's 17-year age gap constantly draws attention, but did you know both of them never imagined marriage was in their future?

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Clooney admitted that after his first marriage, he never thought he'd walk down the aisle again or become a father. That all changed when he met Amal. But she shared a similar sentiment in her 2018 interview with Vogue, reflecting, "I was 35 when I met him. It wasn't obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn't willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that." For Amal, "that" was the kind of love that's undeniable and passionate, something she had never known until George walked into her life.

Another notable twist in their relationship came during Clooney's proposal. During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Clooney said he waited 25 minutes on one knee while Amal just stared at the ring, taken aback by what was happening. "I'm 52 years old and I could throw a hip out pretty soon if I don't get an answer," Clooney recalled saying. Of course, Amal said yes, but her hesitation was not exactly romantic.