George And Amal Clooney Live A Very Lavish Life

George and Amal Clooney have to get to their many homes somehow, and they choose to travel via private jet (and some reports claim that the couple own their own private jet). Taking a private plane is no joke when it comes to costs — the hourly rate starts at around $3,500 and only goes up from there depending on the length of the flight, the size of the aircraft, and other factors. For George and Amal, however, flying private might sometimes be the more economical option. The two travel with a very large posse (more on that later), and the cost of plane tickets for themselves, their two children, and all of their employees adds up. On shorter trips, like their trek from one state in Australia to an island off the coast of the country, flying private could be cheaper, or, at the very least, equal in price.

But not all of their flights are so short, meaning not all of their flights are so economical (so to speak). George and Amal own homes all over Europe and the United States, and they don't seem to be traveling to and from their place by boat. Say, for example, the Clooneys were flying from their home in Lake Como, Italy to their home in New York, New York, they'd be in the air for around nine hours. Assuming they're chartering a jet, even at the low end of the cost range, George and Amal would be shelling out over $31,000, and that is definitely a more expensive option than flying commercial.