George And Amal Clooney Live A Very Lavish Life
George Clooney has had a stunning transformation. Before George was a Hollywood icon, the actor was struggling to make ends meet with various everyday jobs. Then he hit it big with his work on "ER," and he was suddenly able to live like a king. And fresh off a divorce, George had all the makings of the world's most eligible bachelor. For decades, the Oscar winner lived a fantasy life, able to do whatever he wanted as he had the means and few responsibilities. Then entered Amal Clooney. George met the highly revered human rights lawyer in Italy, and he was immediately taken. The man who was seemingly unable to be tamed reconsidered all of his previous stances on marriage and children, and traded in his life as a perpetual bachelor for one as a family man.
But just because George expanded his family doesn't mean his life became any less fabulous. In fact, it's become more luxurious since becoming married, as George and Amal split their time between their multiple gorgeous properties, many of which they've purchased since becoming married, and together they attend some of the most exclusive events imaginable. Take a look inside George and Amal Clooney's insanely lavish life.
George and Amal own some stunning properties
Long before he ever married Amal Clooney, George Clooney was the owner of multiple swanky pads, including a Los Angeles home once owned by Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks (which he sold in 2024 for $14.5 million) and an iconic Italian villa (more on that later). Since getting together, George and Amal have expanded their real estate portfolio to include equally beautiful places to call home, all of which are quite pricey. One of these is an English mansion worth a reported $18 million. It sits on a private island along the River Thames and features a gym, theater, swimming pool, and boathouse. "We have a really nice little world right there [in Sonning] that's very private and very quaint and the people are lovely. I love it," George shared with BBC's The One Show, as reported by Hello!.
Another notable property owned by the Clooneys is in Brignoles, France, a Provence estate worth a reported $8.3 million that boasts a swimming pool, tennis court, olive grove, lake, and 25-acre vineyard. The couple received a warm welcome when they purchased their new home. "It is now official, George and Amal Clooney are residents of our beautiful town. I had the pleasure of meeting them, at their invitation, at the Domaine du Canadel, where they will soon be settling down," the mayor of the town shared on X upon the Clooneys' arrival.
They spend lots of vacation time in Italy
In the early 2000s, George Clooney made news by purchasing a villa in a ritzy enclave on Lake Como, and since then, he's been one of the community's most famous residents. And as Clooney has said, the purchase was transformative for him. "What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio. That was a pure investment decision — I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing there. But then I realised how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured," George said to The Sun, as reported by Express. Since marrying George, Amal Clooney has joined her husband in Italy quite frequently.
Life in Italy is quite spectacular for the Clooney clan. The two have been known to eat with friends at gorgeous restaurants like one of the eateries within Villa D'Este, a luxurious resort on Lake Como. The famous couple have also been spotted taking boat rides in the area and having dinner at the iconic Grand Hotel Tremezzo. And even if George's home in northern Italy had only served as an investment property, it still would've been worthwhile — the home is now worth an estimated $100 million, 10 times what he initially paid for it. George and Amal also met at Lake Como, making the location even more special for the duo.
George and Amal are regular fliers on private jets
George and Amal Clooney have to get to their many homes somehow, and they choose to travel via private jet (and some reports claim that the couple own their own private jet). Taking a private plane is no joke when it comes to costs — the hourly rate starts at around $3,500 and only goes up from there depending on the length of the flight, the size of the aircraft, and other factors. For George and Amal, however, flying private might sometimes be the more economical option. The two travel with a very large posse (more on that later), and the cost of plane tickets for themselves, their two children, and all of their employees adds up. On shorter trips, like their trek from one state in Australia to an island off the coast of the country, flying private could be cheaper, or, at the very least, equal in price.
But not all of their flights are so short, meaning not all of their flights are so economical (so to speak). George and Amal own homes all over Europe and the United States, and they don't seem to be traveling to and from their place by boat. Say, for example, the Clooneys were flying from their home in Lake Como, Italy to their home in New York, New York, they'd be in the air for around nine hours. Assuming they're chartering a jet, even at the low end of the cost range, George and Amal would be shelling out over $31,000, and that is definitely a more expensive option than flying commercial.
The couple once lived on a yacht
George Clooney stays booked and busy, filming movies all over the planet. In 2021, while filming a movie with his longtime friend and co-star Julia Roberts, George and his wife, Amal Clooney, along with their two kids, lived off the coast of Australia. Their accommodations? Just a casual superyacht that cost a reported $9,000 per night. Sources familiar with the vessel shared that it was replete with multiple cabins, a galley, a bar, and an observation deck, and the Clooneys had access to a full staff at all times. And when the family wasn't on the yacht, they were reportedly staying at a mansion on a nearby island. While the yacht was a wild expense, the cost was nothing compared to what George likely made for his work — the star earns a reported $20 million per film.
George and Amal's extended stay on a yacht is just one of many unique and exclusive experiences the two have had. Back in 2018, for example, the duo attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Per sources, Meghan and Amal have been friends for years, and the Clooneys were just two of the many famous faces who turned up at the nuptials, including Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, and Serena Williams.
George Clooney has an epic car collection
George Clooney is a bit of a motorhead. The star loves nice cars, and he's got the garage to prove it. One of Clooney's most unique cars is the Tango T600. Once boasted as the "world's safest car," Clooney snagged the very first model put up for sale, paying a reported $121,000 back in 2005. A more sensible car, Clooney also owns a 2012 Lexus LS. Assuming he bought it brand new, the star likely paid anywhere from $68,000 to $113,000 for the vehicle, depending on the model. Clooney also owns a 1993 Porsche 911 Speedster, which is likely worth around $200,000, though it could be worth as much as $665,000 depending on its condition and specs.
Clooney's most sentimental car might be the Corvette he inherited from his father. "George always coveted my 1959 Corvette, which I bought to court my wife. He always wanted to drive it and I was always reluctant to let him... It was a bone of contention throughout his adolescent years," Clooney's father told People, as reported by GQ. "[After he broke up with his first wife, Talia,] when things weren't going well for him, I had the car refurbished and sent it out to California. George said it was the best Christmas he ever had." It seems unlikely that Clooney would offload his father's car, but if he decided to, he could probably make around $56,000 in the sale.
Amal Clooney carries pricey handbags
The stunning Amal Clooney's list of accomplishments is quite lengthy. The human rights lawyer has done some important work, and she's earned the privilege and the funds to carry just about any bag she wants. Whether at a glitzy event or on the streets of a glamorous city, Clooney can be found carrying a gorgeous designer bag. One of her most worn is the Dior Bar bag. While this handbag is no longer on sale at the retailer, it likely cost the barrister around $4,800 to purchase originally. Clooney has also carried the Balenciaga Le Dix, another handbag that's no longer available with the retailer but did go for around $2,250 when it first debuted. And as if the attorney weren't fashionable enough, in 2014, Clooney had a handbag named after her. The Italian brand Ballin created the Amal, a leather handbag that was on sale for $1,200.
Clooney doesn't discuss her style much, especially not her handbags, and she would like to keep the focus on her work, but she's more than happy to also be recognized for her great style. "I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box. There's no reason why lawyers can't be fun — or actresses can't be serious," Clooney told Vogue.
George Clooney proposed with a gorgeous engagement ring
George Clooney definitely has taste. When the Oscar winner proposed to Amal Clooney, he did so with a stunning engagement ring worth an estimated $500,000. The ring featured an ethically-sourced emerald cut center stone with two tapered baguettes on either side, all diamonds, on a platinum band. The ring is a stunner and worth well over what most people make in a year, and it's worth far more than the average engagement ring, with that cost estimated to be $5,500.
Although money could buy what seems to be the perfect ring, it couldn't buy the perfect moment. George does not look back kindly on his proposal to Amal, saying, "It was a disaster." During an interview for "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actor detailed the evening he and Amal got engaged. The two were at home, and George had his aunt Rosemary Clooney's music playing. He asked Amal to grab a lighter from the same drawer where he was hiding the ring. "I go, 'I think there's a lighter, could re-light the candle' ... And she pulls this thing out, this little drawer, and there's a diamond ring in there," George said. "She looks at it and she's like, 'There's a ring in there,'" he continued, noting that Amal didn't catch on right away. "I literally said, 'Listen, I really would like to marry you but I also am not young, and I've been on my knee now and I could, like, lose a hip,'" he said. If George does need a new hip, he certainly could afford one.
The couple threw a luxurious wedding
"George and I wanted a wedding that was romantic and elegant," Amal Clooney told Vogue of her wedding. And she and husband George Clooney got just that. After getting engaged with a stunning diamond ring, the Clooneys threw just as lavish a wedding. The bride wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown and met her husband at the altar at a venue in northern Italy. Guests included Matt Damon, Bono, Anna Wintour, John Krasinski, and Emily Blunt, and the luxurious affair lasted multiple days. Those in attendance celebrated the happy couple with dancing, as well as champagne and cases of tequila. "It feels pretty damn great," George said to People of his new status as husband.
All of that luxury doesn't come cheap, though — the wedding cost an estimated $4.6 million. The duo could've recouped the cost through the sale of their wedding pictures (given Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie earned a reported $15 million for the sale of the first pictures of their twins Vivienne and Knox, it's likely the Clooneys' wedding photos went for a similar amount), whatever they earned from People and Hello!, the outlets that won the bidding wars, was donated to charities. "Every photo in both magazines will be saving a life," a source told TMZ of the sale.
George and Amal travel with a team of bodyguards
If you've never seen George and Amal Clooney's children, it's by design. "George has told friends he'll do anything to protect his family," a source told Life & Style. "The kids never go anywhere without a pack of bodyguards, they only fly private, they have private doctors who come to their home, and their friends are all vetted. Money is no object when it comes to his loved ones' safety." And George has all but confirmed those details. "I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private," he told GQ.
As suspected, hiring a bodyguard is not cheap, especially a team. It's estimated that bodyguards charge anywhere from $75 to $125 per hour, potentially more, depending on a variety of factors. Assuming George and Amal have 24-hour protection, even at the lower hourly rate, the couple probably spends at least $650,000 per year on security. When accounting for the costs of private doctors and background checks on their friends, that number only goes up. If anyone wonders why George still makes so many movies, it could be because it's very expensive for him to keep himself and his family safe and healthy.
The duo stays dressed in designer duds
George and Amal Clooney stay quite busy, and for all their high-profile events, they stay outfitted in high-priced habiliments. As noted, the married couple attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and Amal was lauded for her outfit choice, a bright yellow Stella McCartney dress that was so exclusive she wore it before it was available for the public to purchase. When the dress did go on sale, it cost about $1,600. Amal has also been seen in Atelier Versace multiple times, including the Albies and the Venice Film Festival. The price of a gown from Atelier Versace is not made public as those are custom pieces, but ready-to-wear dresses from the designer range in price from $625 to $9,275. Suffice it to say, the pieces Amal wears are not cheap.
George doesn't seem to mind that Amal's clothing choices are so expensive — he's a fan of her style. "Since the day I met her, she's always had this insanely ... it's eccentric, but it's fun, [her] sense of fashion. She was teaching at Columbia, and she's still like, 'I want to wear that dress.' It's crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch, because she has such great taste," George told Entertainment Tonight of his wife's style, as reported by Glamour. But George's clothes aren't exactly cheap either. The actor has been known to wear pieces from Tom Ford, J.Crew, and Mejuri, among other brands, all of which are rather spendy.