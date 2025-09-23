Controversial Jimmy Kimmel Moments We Can't Forget About

Jimmy Kimmel's infamous late-night show suspension was a first for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Yet, this wasn't the first time the famed late night host found himself in the midst of controversy. The comedian has been a household name for decades, with his talk show first premiering on ABC back in 2003. And well before he made one joke that got his show pulled from the airwaves, he got himself into trouble with his comedy more than a few times.

The late-night star was once prepared to ditch the United States because of Donald Trump's presidency, and when the Trump administration had a hand in getting him briefly axed from the world of late-night TV, he probably wished he had left in the first place. But, before Kimmel's comedy angered the folks running the country, it had him putting his foot in his mouth for a whole plethora of different reasons. From offensive jokes from early in his career getting unearthed to one rude moment at the Emmy Awards, Kimmel's long career has caused a long string of controversies.