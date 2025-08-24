The Late Night Star Prepared To Ditch The United States Because Of Trump's Presidency

In the wake of Donald Trump's re-election in 2024, there was a number of celebs who left the country. It seems like this list only continues to grow, and Jimmy Kimmel just might be the latest name to join it. The long-time host of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show has made it clear he has all of the intentions to do so. On the August 7th episode of Sarah Silverman's podcast, "The Sarah Silverman Podcast," Kimmel and Silverman discussed the possibility of moving abroad, with Kimmel describing the current state of the country is "as bad as you thought it was gonna be," and Silverman didn't disagree, saying it's "way worse."

Kimmel even shared he had obtained Italian citizenship, sparking both envy and admiration from the podcast host. Considering the current state of the country, Silverman shared her concerns over those unaccepting of people changing their minds about their support for Trump. Kimmel emphasized the importance of having an open mind and giving people room to change their views. After all, unity is crucial in times like these.

His comments come after years of tension with Trump himself, who took time from his surely busy schedule to share on Truth Social (via Deadline) how elated he was that Stephen Colbert's show had been canceled and added, "I hear Jimmy Kimmel might be next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"