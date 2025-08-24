The Late Night Star Prepared To Ditch The United States Because Of Trump's Presidency
In the wake of Donald Trump's re-election in 2024, there was a number of celebs who left the country. It seems like this list only continues to grow, and Jimmy Kimmel just might be the latest name to join it. The long-time host of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show has made it clear he has all of the intentions to do so. On the August 7th episode of Sarah Silverman's podcast, "The Sarah Silverman Podcast," Kimmel and Silverman discussed the possibility of moving abroad, with Kimmel describing the current state of the country is "as bad as you thought it was gonna be," and Silverman didn't disagree, saying it's "way worse."
Kimmel even shared he had obtained Italian citizenship, sparking both envy and admiration from the podcast host. Considering the current state of the country, Silverman shared her concerns over those unaccepting of people changing their minds about their support for Trump. Kimmel emphasized the importance of having an open mind and giving people room to change their views. After all, unity is crucial in times like these.
His comments come after years of tension with Trump himself, who took time from his surely busy schedule to share on Truth Social (via Deadline) how elated he was that Stephen Colbert's show had been canceled and added, "I hear Jimmy Kimmel might be next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"
Unlike most Americans, Kimmel can put his money where his mouth is
As mentioned above, Jimmy Kimmel, who has shown his disapproval for Donald Trump since his first presidency and taken brutal swipes at everything and anything about Trump, even his marriage, is just one of the many celebrities looking for a way out of Trump's America if it gets to be too much to handle. In the podcast, Kimmel stressed how dire the situation in America is, noting that it is "probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be." And he isn't wrong. A Marist poll from March 2025 reported that a majority of Americans felt the country was on a misguided path. On top of that, the possibility of grocery price hikes seems to be at the top of mind for many Americans—in fact, more than half anticipated higher prices later on in the year, according to Marist.
With public dissatisfaction growing and everyday costs on the rise, Kimmel's comments likely resonate with many Americans wondering what the future of this country will look like. However, unlike everyday Americans, Kimmel has the resources and freedom to weigh his options in a way most Americans cannot. Whether they're Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities or the ones living the most lavish lives, celebrities have the luxury to weigh the pros and cons of living abroad when they please in a way most Americans simply cannot—Kimmel, who has a whopping net worth of approximately $50 million, is no exception.