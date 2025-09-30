The Sad Truth About Selena Gomez's Weight Loss Transformation

Selena Gomez just can't seem to catch a break. Throughout her decades-long career, critics have picked apart the former Disney star's body and consistently found new ways to shame her. Even Gomez's weight loss over the years wasn't enough to keep the haters at bay, as they came back louder than ever to criticize her for supposedly taking Ozempic. In their critiques, they ignored that Gomez has already been open about the tragic reason for her weight fluctuations. In a February 2023 TikTok livestream, the "Wolves" songstress shared that whenever she had to take medication for Lupus, an autoimmune disease with which Gomez was diagnosed in 2013, she held onto more water weight. And, when the "Only Murders in the Building" star's medication use ceased, her body dropped it all.

During a September 2025 interview with Allure, Gomez admitted that the body-shaming had taken a massive toll on her, explaining, "I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to." Likewise, during a March 2025 appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, the actor and singer confessed that although the constant discussion of her weight had made her "a tad bitter," nothing could stop Gomez from taking the medications that helped her get through the day.

Notably, in November 2024, the megastar with a stunning net worth clapped back at an Instagram comment from someone who cruelly speculated about why she was seemingly concealing her stomach with her hands at the "Emilia Pérez" premiere. As Elle reported at the time, Gomez responded that the comment disgusted her, elaborating that she actually had a small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) flare-up at the time.