Kristen Bell Isn't Naturally Bright Blonde (& Pics Of Her Real Hair Are Head-Turning)

Aside from her aptitude for the screen and impeccable comedic timing, Kristen Bell is recognized for her bright blonde hair. The actor has rocked light locks throughout her entire career, only making fans do a double take while watching her brunette character in "Burlesque." But something you never knew about Bell is that her signature hue is not natural. In reality, the Hollywood star is more of a dirty blonde, a shade she was more willing to embrace in her "Nobody Wants This" days than when she was sleuthing on "Veronica Mars" in the early aughts.

Bell's return to her natural shade is part of her stunning transformation. "To be honest, I am over being blonde," she told Allure in 2021. "My roots are like a very dirty blonde, and I am loving it ... I think I'm going to, for a while, stick with my au naturel dirty, dirty, dirty blonde light brown." The internet concurred — a TikTok analyst even called it "so the move." She shared her jaw-dropping natural roots on Instagram after showcasing them at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Her long, ashy blonde-brown tresses — pulled back into a slick, half-up, half-down 'do — accentuated her icy blue eyes.

Bell once laid bare her intrigue about going full brunette. In a 2009 interview with the Boston Herald, the "Gossip Girl" alum said she never thought she could pull off a brown dye job — because of how time consuming it would be to maintain the hue — so she pitched the idea of having her "Fanboys" character wear a brown wig. "I designed it myself," she said of the hairpiece. "I just thought that her hair was so adorable."