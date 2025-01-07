6 Stars Who Slayed The Switch From Blonde To Brunette This Year
They say blondes have more fun, right? Well, 2024 was the year of celebs putting that to the test by ditching the ever-popular hue. We've seen platinum, gold, strawberry blonde, butter blonde, and more fair shades take a backseat to deeper colors like chocolate brown, raven black, and chestnut.
It makes sense when you think about it. While blonde can be a statement-maker (Marilyn Monroe wasn't a natural blonde, but her platinum tresses helped create her iconic Hollywood beauty look), it can also be tough to keep up with. Whether it's the arduous upkeep, the trickiness of finding the best blonde for your skin tone, or prep for a starring role, every celeb has their own reasons for making a major color change.
No matter the reason, we love a good celebrity hair transformation — there's nothing as satisfying as seeing a celeb totally switch up their look by going from light to dark (or vice versa). Here are the freshly brunette celebrities who absolutely ate with their new hair colors.
Khloé Kardashian debuted her dark mane on Instagram
Red carpet reveals rock, but there's something to be said for a good old-fashioned social media post. That's exactly how Khloé Kardashian let her 304 million followers know she'd gone dark. In November 2024, she posted a few soft glam pics that let her new tresses do allll the talking. She'd previously been sporting a warm golden blonde, but her new color was pretty close to her natural hue. The cool tones really complement her skin and make her eyes pop! Not to be outdone, one of her sisters had an opposite hair transformation shortly after: Kendall Jenner went bleach blonde in October.
Zendaya got her blonde game on before going dark
Zendaya has had a stunning transformation from a youthful Disney actor to a Hollywood superstar. That journey came with plenty of hair, makeup, and style changes — sometimes related to her personal preferences and sometimes all for the love of an unforgettable role. The "Dune" star went blonde ahead of the Australian premiere of the 2024 tennis drama "Challengers," and she rocked it. (Both the part and the hair color.)
The film follows a trio of tennis players and their deliciously toxic relationship that's all wrapped up in the game. Zendaya crushed it as a former prodigy-turned-coach who has not one but two handsome dudes obsessed with her. In a get-ready-with-me video interview, Zendaya told Vogue that she dyed her hair "so it felt like a different press tour. A little reset."
But the blonde only lasted for so long. Although she sported various lighter shades for The Met Gala and other events throughout the year, brunette was calling. Zendaya ditched the blonde for a stunning collarbone-length chocolate brown 'do. She debuted her new hair at the October launch event for partner Tom Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand, where the pair stepped out in matching burgundy outfits. Chef's kiss!
Ava Phillippe ditched her natural color
Ever wondered what Reese Witherspoon would look like as a brunette? Just take a peek at her daughter, model Ava Phillippe — who really grew up to be Reese's twin. This is another celebrity hair transformation announced via Instagram, and honestly, we're loving the casual nature of these fun hair moments. Phillippe dropped the shot debuting her new locks in July, with the caption "time to see how the other half lives." Her famous mom responded, commenting "It's a whole mood."
While Phillippe shares Reese Witherspoon's iconic natural blonde hair color, she has never been afraid to switch things up. In fact, she's been having fun with different hair hues for years, appearing alongside her mom with tresses ranging from purple to rose gold to green. Her dark brown 'do may not be as exciting as the rainbow colors she's been seen sporting, but it's certainly a nice switch-up from her natural color.
Rihanna took us back to the aughts
Although she hasn't released an album since 2016, Rihanna still reigns supreme on our party playlists and in our beauty routines! (Seriously, "Umbrella" is a must-play no matter the occasion.) The singer and Fenty founder rocked honey blonde hair and her natural curls for the June 2024 launch of her haircare line, Fenty Hair (via People). In a speech at the launch, she talked about the importance of hair to her self-expression, saying "Evolving as a woman and even as an artist, hair has been such a huge part of that and a reflection of whatever I'm feeling."
A few weeks after the launch, Rihanna swapped her blonde color for a deep, cool-toned brown that looks extra chic on her. The long, straight hairstyle, chunky highlights, and side bang were just further confirmation that the trends of the early aughts are back, baby!
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard switched it up, then switched it up again
Hello, unexpected, super-controversial celeb. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who catapulted herself into the public eye after her release from prison, has been taking control of her appearance while building up her reputation. She was convicted of second-degree murder and served eight years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in the death of her abusive mother. Today, she's the subject of Lifetime's reality show "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up," and has appeared on "The View," "Good Morning America," and more in addition to publishing a memoir about her experience.
Where does the color change come in? Gypsy-Rose Blanchard debuted a pricy new look in May 2024, complete with plastic surgery and bleached locks. Later, she reverted to her natural color, which she shared with followers in since-deleted TikTok and Instagram posts (via People). We'll likely see Blanchard continue to experiment with her look as time goes on.
Angel Reese served looks and b-ball skills
We're all about the athletes stepping into the spotlight and getting their sports some well-deserved attention this year. WNBA player Angel Reese proved you can slay on and off the court with her ash-blonde tresses. She showed them off at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards 2024 in October (via Teen Vogue).
It was a seriously striking look on her, but it wasn't long before the basketball star went back to brunette. We've also seen her play with blonde highlights, and let's be honest — she rocks every hair color. But ultimately, it seems like black and dark brown are her go-to colors.