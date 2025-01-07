6 Stars Who Slayed The Switch From Blonde To Brunette This Year

They say blondes have more fun, right? Well, 2024 was the year of celebs putting that to the test by ditching the ever-popular hue. We've seen platinum, gold, strawberry blonde, butter blonde, and more fair shades take a backseat to deeper colors like chocolate brown, raven black, and chestnut.

It makes sense when you think about it. While blonde can be a statement-maker (Marilyn Monroe wasn't a natural blonde, but her platinum tresses helped create her iconic Hollywood beauty look), it can also be tough to keep up with. Whether it's the arduous upkeep, the trickiness of finding the best blonde for your skin tone, or prep for a starring role, every celeb has their own reasons for making a major color change.

No matter the reason, we love a good celebrity hair transformation — there's nothing as satisfying as seeing a celeb totally switch up their look by going from light to dark (or vice versa). Here are the freshly brunette celebrities who absolutely ate with their new hair colors.

