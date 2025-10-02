Kardashian-Jenner Kids Who Traded Recess For The Runway

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has made a name for itself in the fashion industry. Kendall Jenner, the second youngest of the OG sisters, has amassed her surprising net worth from walking runways for major fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, and Versace, among others. According to Forbes, Kendall was the highest-paid supermodel in the world in 2018. Her sisters are also no strangers to the couture sphere. Aside from the myriad of Kardashian clothing brands, Kim Kardashian has walked for Balenciaga, and Kylie Jenner once strutted through Disneyland Paris for Coperni. Thus, it is no surprise their children are taking after them.

A new generation of Kardashian-Jenners is inheriting the family's spotlight, one viral selfie and high-end outfit at a time. There are perks to being the descendant of a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, including the opportunity to start a lucrative fashion/modeling career at a young age. That is seemingly what is happening with many Kardashian-Jenner kids, from North West to Stormi Wesbter. These nepo babies have already worked with brands like Fendi and Zeus & Lexi. Could there be another supermodel in the making?