Kardashian-Jenner Kids Who Traded Recess For The Runway
The Kardashian-Jenner clan has made a name for itself in the fashion industry. Kendall Jenner, the second youngest of the OG sisters, has amassed her surprising net worth from walking runways for major fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, and Versace, among others. According to Forbes, Kendall was the highest-paid supermodel in the world in 2018. Her sisters are also no strangers to the couture sphere. Aside from the myriad of Kardashian clothing brands, Kim Kardashian has walked for Balenciaga, and Kylie Jenner once strutted through Disneyland Paris for Coperni. Thus, it is no surprise their children are taking after them.
A new generation of Kardashian-Jenners is inheriting the family's spotlight, one viral selfie and high-end outfit at a time. There are perks to being the descendant of a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, including the opportunity to start a lucrative fashion/modeling career at a young age. That is seemingly what is happening with many Kardashian-Jenner kids, from North West to Stormi Wesbter. These nepo babies have already worked with brands like Fendi and Zeus & Lexi. Could there be another supermodel in the making?
Dream Kardashian's modeling career is in the works
Watch out, Kendall Kardashian; your niece is giving you a run for your money. Dream Kardashian was the star of the Indie Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in September 2025. The daughter of ex-couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna strode down the catwalk in a dark denim, double-breasted, puff-sleeve dress with gray platform Converse sneakers, maintaining an adorable, toothy grin the entire time. Indie Fashion posted the moment on their Instagram page to the tune of Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby," also showcasing the rest of the "ALL KIDS" collection by the fashion brand, Zeus & Lexi Kids.
In September 2024, a 7-year-old Dream made her debut runway appearance with the same brand during New York Fashion Week. Wearing a geometric bomber jacket and light wash denim jeans, Dream looked confident as ever, like she was born to strut. Her parents posted the moment on their daughter's Instagram page, with the caption: "Traveling State to State, thank you Mommy & Daddy."
Dream is also a natural in front of the camera, taking after her model mother. Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — can already imagine the bright future ahead for her daughter. "I feel like Dream is going to be a businesswoman and a leader," she told Entertainment Tonight. Chyna noted that Dream first has a plan for her education: UCLA. Wise choice!
North West is content with her grip on the fashion industry
Arguably the most well-known nepo baby to emerge from the Kardashian-Jenner family, North West has certainly made a name for herself. North has been a fixture of media intrigue back before she was even born. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fully embraced the spotlight growing up, finding a fanbase on TikTok and garnering the attention of paparazzi at fashion events. North's best fashion moments have rendered her a mini style icon, paving the way for her modeling career.
North was raised in the front row of haute couture shows, so it's only natural that she eventually stepped onto the runway. Her debut catwalk appearance was with the children's toy brand L.O.L. Surprise in 2018, when she was just 5 years old. In 2020, North took control of the Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week when she rapped on the runway that featured her father's fashion brand. In a conversation with her mom for Interview Magazine, she hinted that a career in fashion could be in her future. " ... I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up. I just want to pursue my careers now." It sounds like Kim will have to assume the role of momager.
Chicago West is one step (or strut) behind her sister
Following in her mom and sister's footsteps, Chicago West already seems to be a natural on the runway. She has yet to make her fashion show debut, as of this writing, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child has the confidence of a future supermodel. For her seventh birthday in January 2024, Chicago took center stage with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, in a Bratz-doll-themed fashion show (via Entertainment Tonight). The sparkly, pink decor perfectly matched the birthday girl's pink attire, featuring a furry vest, a furry bucket hat, and black combat boots — for a bit of contrast — with which she strode down the mock runway.
Chicago is taking after the rest of her family with her interest in fashion. She casually made her Fashion Week debut in 2022 while sucking on a lollipop, as her aunt, Khloé Kardashian, and grandma, Kris Jenner, showed up to Milan to support Kim for her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana — her siblings North and Saint West were also in attendance. Chi looked effortlessly cool in her bejeweled silver corset, atop a sleek, black, long-sleeved top and matching black sunglasses (via Harper's Bazaar). We wouldn't be surprised if Chicago pops up in the front row of haute couture shows more often.
Penelope Disick hints at becoming the next Kardashian mogul
According to her mom, Penelope Disick is the top contender for taking over the Kardashians' influence in the fashion world. In a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian said, "Penelope is the most interested in what I do," in terms of modeling and photoshoot work (via People). Her fascination with brand content either has Penelope lining up to be the next CEO of Poosh — her mom's brand — or to work behind the scenes with models like her aunt Kendall.
Penelope is already accustomed to the high-fashion world; the daughter of Kourtney and ex Scott Disick has attended several high-profile fashion events, including Paris Fashion Week in 2020, where the then-7-year-old donned a grungy, jaguar-print Gucci suit. From an early age, Penelope managed to carve out her own style. She tends to grab the effortlessly chic, relaxed streetwear from her wardrobe. But every so often, the young Kardashian will even show off her runway practice — meaning she is just as likely to be on the catwalk as she is to be behind the curtain. In 2020, Kourtney filmed her daughter strutting up the hallway of their home in a fuchsia jumpsuit and clear high-heels (via Access Hollywood). With her stability, Penelope will be storming down a runway in 5-inch stilettos in no time.
Stormi Webster has her mother's face; it will take her far
Kylie Jenner is also keen on promoting her daughter's future career in modeling. Stormi Webster hasn't perfected her model walk like cousins Dream Kardashian and North West, but the daughter of Kylie and Travis Scott has been present at fashion shows to observe her mom on the runway. Although Kendall Jenner is considered the only supermodel of the bunch, her sister Kylie has dabbled in her own modeling work, including the time she stepped onto the catwalk during Coperni's Fall 2024 show at Disneyland Paris. Stormi accompanied her mom to the show, hopefully writing down a few pointers that can prepare her for her career down the line.
During the same 2024 Paris trip, Stormi got to experience her own modeling gig. Her mom posted photos from their time in France on Instagram, including a snap that showed both hers and Stormi's headshots. "Her baby girl is so modelface," one person wrote in the comments. Luckily, Stormi is already making connections. She, Kylie, and grandma Kris Jenner were all seen posing for a photo with Rachid Mohamed Rachid, the chairman of Valentino, at the fashion house's haute couture show in January 2024 (via Elle). Stormi already has a network of fashion bigwigs to jumpstart her modeling career.