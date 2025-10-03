One Of Trump's Biggest Supporters Is Slowly Turning On Him
On the day before the 2024 elections, Joe Rogan publicly threw his support behind Donald Trump for a somewhat vague reason. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the divisive podcaster confirmed that he had been swayed to make the endorsement after interviewing Elon Musk for his eponymous show, elaborating, "He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way." However, Rogan's support for the Republican leader began to falter after he watched Trump making some controversial moves. During a July 2025 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the host criticized the government being cagey about the release of the Epstein files, which would uncover the names of some of the sex trafficker's most high-profile clients. Rogan stated that the release of the files was non-negotiable for him and many others, who were under the impression that Trump would take action on the matter.
According to New York Magazine's August 2025 report, high-ranking government officials were mulling over sending Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to Rogan's podcast to discuss the Epstein files and finally put an end to all the chatter. In the meantime, though, Rogan brought forth many other criticisms against the Republican president. During a July 2025 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," he proclaimed that the Trump administration had gone overboard in its attempts to curb immigration and unnecessarily damaged the lives of many innocent people as a result. Unsurprisingly, the outspoken commentator also took major issue with the White House's alleged aversion to free speech in September 2025.
Joe Rogan's views on Donald Trump have been confusing to say the least
Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show suspension had everyone laying into Donald Trump, including Joe Rogan. The hit talk show was pulled off the air in September 2025 after its host commented on Charlie Kirk's shooting during his opening monologue. Speaking on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan asserted that nobody should support a government supposedly putting undue pressure on a network to cancel a show because the host said something they disagreed with. The podcaster, who is actually worth more than you would think, also argued, "I definitely don't think that the government should be involved ever in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue." It's worth noting that the former "Fear Factor" host has previously flip-flopped on his opinions about Trump. Back in September 2024, Rogan told his podcast listeners that he believed people's fears of Trump being a dictator were ill-founded, further noting that he had been a boon to the economy.
Confusingly, in a July 2022 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," he labeled the former "Apprentice" host a "man baby." Rogan also quipped, "If he weren't an existential threat to democracy and the power that he wields over his minions wasn't just so disturbing, it'd be hilarious." Meanwhile, in a July 2022 episode of the "Lex Fridman Podcast," the outspoken commentator claimed he didn't want to have the controversial politician on his show because Rogan didn't want to give him a platform. As a result, it's unsurprising that Trump's October 2024 interview with Rogan had everyone saying the same thing.