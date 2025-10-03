One Of Trump's Biggest Supporters Is Slowly Turning On Him

On the day before the 2024 elections, Joe Rogan publicly threw his support behind Donald Trump for a somewhat vague reason. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the divisive podcaster confirmed that he had been swayed to make the endorsement after interviewing Elon Musk for his eponymous show, elaborating, "He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way." However, Rogan's support for the Republican leader began to falter after he watched Trump making some controversial moves. During a July 2025 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the host criticized the government being cagey about the release of the Epstein files, which would uncover the names of some of the sex trafficker's most high-profile clients. Rogan stated that the release of the files was non-negotiable for him and many others, who were under the impression that Trump would take action on the matter.

According to New York Magazine's August 2025 report, high-ranking government officials were mulling over sending Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to Rogan's podcast to discuss the Epstein files and finally put an end to all the chatter. In the meantime, though, Rogan brought forth many other criticisms against the Republican president. During a July 2025 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," he proclaimed that the Trump administration had gone overboard in its attempts to curb immigration and unnecessarily damaged the lives of many innocent people as a result. Unsurprisingly, the outspoken commentator also took major issue with the White House's alleged aversion to free speech in September 2025.