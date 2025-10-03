Strange Details About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Marriage
Jasmine Roth is one of HGTV's most recognizable stars. She's hosted both "Hidden Potential" and "Help! I Wrecked My House," the latter of which is all about fixing home improvement projects gone wrong. However, something apparently went very right for Jasmine when she met now-husband Brett Roth. The pair tied the knot in 2013, and started a family at the turn of the next decade. "The bride and groom were surrounded by the people that love them," Jasmine recalled in a seemingly now-deleted blog (via HGTV), calling her wedding day "perfect" despite a few hiccups. That being said, if you look inside Jasmine's relationship with husband Brett Roth, you're bound to notice a few strange details about their marriage.
Take, for instance, Jasmine's parenting confession that not only had fans totally divided, but also apparently isn't unanimously popular under her own roof. In a 2025 Instagram post, Jasmine shared that, while traveling, she lets her kids lie down and roll around on the floor at airports during layovers. She clarified that she puts a blanket down first, and that it generally makes the next flight much easier to get through, seemingly because it allows the kids to rest and get any fidgeting out of their system. But while many commenters were on board with the idea, some weren't entirely convinced it was especially sanitary. Jasmine herself confessed in the post caption that even her husband "thinks it's gross." But while not agreeing on an unusual travel habit is certainly an interesting idiosyncrasy of their relationship, an arguably even more unique story is how Jasmine and Brett became a couple in the first place.
The Roths were roommates first
Many HGTV stars have sweet stories about how they met their partners, and Jasmine Roth is no exception. However, in a 2018 interview with Country Living, Jasmine also admitted that she and husband Brett Roth "kind of did it backwards." She explained that the two were initially nothing more than college roommates. In fact, when they first moved in together, they were actually in separate relationships with entirely different people. However, when Jasmine's mother and grandmother visited her and Brett's apartment for dinner one night, her grandmother ended up being the one to see the "Hidden Potential" between them. (See what we did there?) "My grandma told me later that she leaned over to my mom and said, 'He's the one.' So my grandma's claim to fame is that she called it before we even knew," Jasmine recalled.
The "Help! I Wrecked My House" star once again looked back on this unusual meet cute in an Instagram post meant to close out 2024, the year both Jasmine and Brett celebrated their respective 40th birthdays — and their 20th anniversary of living together. "We were roommates in college," she shared. Jasmine described their first apartment and added, "We had so much fun making it our own. We didn't know each other very well but it didn't matter because you know, it was college and our worries were those of 20 year olds trying to figure it all out." And they certainly seem to have done just that. (In fact, the only thing more serendipitous would be if their respective college exes ended up getting married. But who knows?)