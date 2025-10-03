Strange Details About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Marriage

Jasmine Roth is one of HGTV's most recognizable stars. She's hosted both "Hidden Potential" and "Help! I Wrecked My House," the latter of which is all about fixing home improvement projects gone wrong. However, something apparently went very right for Jasmine when she met now-husband Brett Roth. The pair tied the knot in 2013, and started a family at the turn of the next decade. "The bride and groom were surrounded by the people that love them," Jasmine recalled in a seemingly now-deleted blog (via HGTV), calling her wedding day "perfect" despite a few hiccups. That being said, if you look inside Jasmine's relationship with husband Brett Roth, you're bound to notice a few strange details about their marriage.

Take, for instance, Jasmine's parenting confession that not only had fans totally divided, but also apparently isn't unanimously popular under her own roof. In a 2025 Instagram post, Jasmine shared that, while traveling, she lets her kids lie down and roll around on the floor at airports during layovers. She clarified that she puts a blanket down first, and that it generally makes the next flight much easier to get through, seemingly because it allows the kids to rest and get any fidgeting out of their system. But while many commenters were on board with the idea, some weren't entirely convinced it was especially sanitary. Jasmine herself confessed in the post caption that even her husband "thinks it's gross." But while not agreeing on an unusual travel habit is certainly an interesting idiosyncrasy of their relationship, an arguably even more unique story is how Jasmine and Brett became a couple in the first place.