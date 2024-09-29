Inside HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Relationship With Her Husband Brett
While a lot of HGTV fan-favorite couples have great on-screen chemistry, Jasmine Roth isn't joined by her husband for her HGTV show. She and her husband Brett have a heartwarming love story and a thriving little family off-screen, though. The Virginia native is known for the practical renovations featured on shows like "Help! I Wrecked My House," which Jasmine revealed the truth about in an exclusive interview with The List. Meanwhile, Brett works as the Senior Vice President of Roth Staffing Company.
The two originally met in college and tied the knot in 2013, with Jasmine shouting out her spouse on Instagram for their eleventh anniversary. "I love doing life together," she wrote. "Being college kids, starting our first jobs, being dog parents, moving across the country, building a life for ourselves, getting married, navigating young adulthood, managing our careers, traveling the world, becoming Hazel's parents, being ready for what life throws our way, and now this new phase that's literally (once again) changing everything...I love doing life with you."
Brett and Jasmine welcomed their daughter Hazel in April 2020, with the couple going on to announce that they were expecting baby number two in May 2024. The new addition to their family coincides with the couple's major decision to move from California to Utah. Through all the changes and growth, Jasmine has provided snapshots into her heartwarming family life on Instagram. So, even though Brett isn't a staple of Jasmine's HGTV programs, we do know a few things about the couple's relationship.
Jasmine and Brett started out as college roommates
There may be some tragic details about Jasmine Roth's life, but her relationship with her husband Brett is not one of them. In an interview with Country Living, the HGTV star opened up about how she and her partner originally started dating. "We kind of did it backwards, right?" she said, explaining that they met as college roommates while attending Northeastern University in Boston. Even though they were both seeing other people at the time, Jasmine's family sensed the chemistry when they came to visit.
"My grandma told me later that she leaned over to my mom and said, 'He's the one,'" she said, with the outlet noting that Brett had cooked dinner for the occasion. "So my grandma's claim to fame is that she called it before we even knew." Jasmine and Brett eventually figured it out for themselves, with the two going on to marry in 2013. The former "Hidden Potential" host recounts the details of her wedding, which was held in Park City, Utah, in a blog post on her website, explaining that it was perfect in its own way.
"Maybe not in the conventional sense (the Maid of Honor dress was forgotten and it poured rain) but in the non-conventional sense, perfect," she wrote. "Brett and I were surrounded by the people that we love, the bluegrass band was rocking, the food was killer, everyone was laughing, and at the end of the night the guests fell asleep with a smile on their faces."
What life looks like for Jasmine and Brett
Jasmine and Brett Roth have built a beautiful life together since first connecting in college, with the two initially settling down in Southern California and deciding to build their dream house together. If you're familiar with the truth about Jasmine, then you'll know this weekend project turned into her full-time gig, with both partners growing into their careers separately. "He gets up every day and puts his suit on, and I get up every day and put my work boots on," Jasmine told Country Living. "I think it's cool to each be able to have our own careers and be really supportive of each other."
Outside of their professions, travel is a major part of their lives together, with the duo often documenting their family adventures on their social media pages. In addition to traveling across the U.S., they've also visited places like Italy, Switzerland, and Chile. In January 2024, Jasmine took to Instagram to catalog a family trip to Japan and reflect on how far the couple has come together. "The first time we came to Japan was 12 years ago," she wrote. "We laugh now, because not only were we totally different people (not married, didn't own a home, just starting our careers, obviously not parents yet) the world was also a different place."