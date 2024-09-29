Inside HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Relationship With Her Husband Brett

While a lot of HGTV fan-favorite couples have great on-screen chemistry, Jasmine Roth isn't joined by her husband for her HGTV show. She and her husband Brett have a heartwarming love story and a thriving little family off-screen, though. The Virginia native is known for the practical renovations featured on shows like "Help! I Wrecked My House," which Jasmine revealed the truth about in an exclusive interview with The List. Meanwhile, Brett works as the Senior Vice President of Roth Staffing Company.

The two originally met in college and tied the knot in 2013, with Jasmine shouting out her spouse on Instagram for their eleventh anniversary. "I love doing life together," she wrote. "Being college kids, starting our first jobs, being dog parents, moving across the country, building a life for ourselves, getting married, navigating young adulthood, managing our careers, traveling the world, becoming Hazel's parents, being ready for what life throws our way, and now this new phase that's literally (once again) changing everything...I love doing life with you."

Brett and Jasmine welcomed their daughter Hazel in April 2020, with the couple going on to announce that they were expecting baby number two in May 2024. The new addition to their family coincides with the couple's major decision to move from California to Utah. Through all the changes and growth, Jasmine has provided snapshots into her heartwarming family life on Instagram. So, even though Brett isn't a staple of Jasmine's HGTV programs, we do know a few things about the couple's relationship.

