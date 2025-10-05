The Most Controversial Outfits Scarlett Johansson Has Ever Worn
Scarlett Johansson has stood before the camera since she was a child star. Earning her first acting credit at ten years old in 1994, the actor has blossomed into a Hollywood star before our very eyes. With such a colorful and lengthy history filled with red carpet moments and movie premieres, Johansson has collected her own series of blunders and controversial fashion moments for all to see. Johansson addressed these many looks in a Look Breakdown for Vogue, during which the Marvel star commented, "I never was very, like, fashion aware." She added that she tends to take risks when stepping out for events, saying, "When I'm on the red carpet, I'm more daring with the colors I wear just because it feels like 'why not?'"
This daring approach to a highly publicized event looks could be why the actor meshes so well with stylist Kate Young, who previously told Vogue, "So many of the limitations around fashion just don't exist in this world." However, though the more adventurous fashion perspective is a refreshing approach to carpet looks, the actor's leap towards riskier outfits has certainly stocked her closet full of controversial fashion skeletons that she may want to keep away from the public's memory.
The mini shift dress that did nothing for her shape
Scarlett Johansson attended the Jurassic World: Rebirth film premiere in New York in June 2025, donning a gorgeous white gown, before changing into a mini shift dress that left many questioning her stylist. The second look was a shapeless blush-colored dress that left the actor looking boxy, with a large scoop neckline that only added to the poor cut of the piece.
The styling of the mini dress didn't feel particularly modern, and the lack of accessories made it feel more suitable for a party than a premiere. To make matters worse, the material appeared wrinkly, an embarrassing look for the "Avengers" star, especially for such a big event.
The MET Gala outfit with a controversial designer
The 2018 Heavenly Bodies MET Gala saw many a fantastic look but, sadly, Scarlett Johansson was left outside of that category. Donning a red and pink twisted tulle look that was accented with flowers, the actor's dress was nothing short of... boring.
Not only was her dress uninteresting and sort of prom-inspired, the look featured a label from a controversial designer: Marchesa, co-founded by Georgina Chapman, wife to the infamous producer, Harvey Weinstein. Following her partnership with Chapman, the "Her" actor was sent into a tizzy with the backlash she received.
Johansson defended her choice to wear the label in a statement given to E! News. "I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," the actor said.
This striped dress was a color palette disaster
This vintage striped Prada dress that Scarlett Johansson wore for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival featured bright, bold colors and a flared hem. The palette for the dress was more akin to a Halloween decoration than one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.
Her matching pink lip to the pink of the dress was a makeup decision the actor cannot live down, and the knee-length skirt with the trumpet-like hem left the already short actress looking shorter. With the designer label on the dress popular among celebrities (previously worn by Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Gwen Stefani), it's a bit shocking that Johansson appeared so unsophisticated.
A controversial role premiere with a questionable look
Back in 2017, Scarlett Johansson was cast in "Ghost in the Shell" as the Japanese character, Motoko Kusanagi. The backlash that followed involved accusations of whitewashing and cultural appropriation, with The New York Times review writing of Johansson's role in the film, "This isn't just appropriation; it's obliteration."
On top of the piling hate for her role, Johansson attended the Paris premiere for the film in a horribly questionable look. The actor wore studded black booties with an awkward-length black fur skirt and a geometrically patterned white and black sweater. The way-too-busy outfit completely missed the mark and had fans scratching their heads as to why Johansson thought this was a good look.
A statement blue dress that pushed the bounds
A throwback look from the movie star at the 2003 Hollywood Film Awards, features Scarlett Johansson with crayon yellow bleached hair, white kitten heels, and a draped velvet dress. At the time, Johansson was only 19 years old, and the look posed a riskier step in the realm of fashion that ultimately did not pay off.
Her plunging neckline piece was a bulky, formless, ill-fitting dress that poorly fit the standards of the Hollywood Film Awards carpet. The "Eleanor the Great" director's chosen accessories — the white heels, chunky earrings, and teardrop necklace — lacked cohesion with the style of the dress.
Scarlett's club look that had us cringing
Scarlett Johansson posed on Premiere Magazine's orange carpet in May 2006 in this bland, unflattering outfit. Though the look at first seems entirely too lax, it was for The New Power, which was at The Ivar Nightclub; however, Johansson's look reads as though she had never been to a club, never seen a club, never even heard of a club.
Her denim mini skirt somehow blends into her gray, sweatshirt material top with a draped-yet-structured neckline, which Johansson pairs with a bright pink bag. The look is unable to meet both club and carpet, leaving the actor underdressed for both.