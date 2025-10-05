The Most Controversial Outfits Scarlett Johansson Has Ever Worn

Scarlett Johansson has stood before the camera since she was a child star. Earning her first acting credit at ten years old in 1994, the actor has blossomed into a Hollywood star before our very eyes. With such a colorful and lengthy history filled with red carpet moments and movie premieres, Johansson has collected her own series of blunders and controversial fashion moments for all to see. Johansson addressed these many looks in a Look Breakdown for Vogue, during which the Marvel star commented, "I never was very, like, fashion aware." She added that she tends to take risks when stepping out for events, saying, "When I'm on the red carpet, I'm more daring with the colors I wear just because it feels like 'why not?'"

This daring approach to a highly publicized event looks could be why the actor meshes so well with stylist Kate Young, who previously told Vogue, "So many of the limitations around fashion just don't exist in this world." However, though the more adventurous fashion perspective is a refreshing approach to carpet looks, the actor's leap towards riskier outfits has certainly stocked her closet full of controversial fashion skeletons that she may want to keep away from the public's memory.