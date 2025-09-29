William & Kate's New House Is Already Irritating The Locals (And They Haven't Even Moved In Yet)
From Balmoral to Buckingham Palace, the royal family has an abundance of homes and properties. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have already lived in a number of those royal homes, but they're set to make the move to an even bigger place. They currently live in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, and they're moving less than five miles away to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Great Park. And the change in address includes blocking off previously public access in the area, much to the annoyance of some locals.
The Wales family move to Forest Lodge reportedly involves installing a 150 acre protective area around the house. A notice has been seen in the area that reads, "Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease," via Express.
We can see the need to keep the future king(s) of England safe, but some locals aren't happy with the new measures. One area resident told the Mirror, "Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years, so to be told we can't any more is a kick in the teeth." So, as William and Kate get to settle into their new home, others in the area will have to settle into new routines.
William and Kate's move cuts off access to a part of the park and displaced two families
Cranbourne Gate near Forest Lodge, the soon to be home of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, had been accessible with a key for those living within a half mile radius. Near Cranbourne Gate, there was a parking lot that required an annual paid parking permit, which will now be closed off. We hope those people who paid through the year get a refund since the access is being removed. The exclusion area will include landscaping and fencing to make it clear where you're not allowed to go, and it will be monitored by cameras. Trespassers will be arrested.
Shutting off a part of the park wasn't the only impact on locals, William and Kate's planned move also required two nearby families to relocate. They were apparently given alternative houses still in the area, but for anyone who's packed up and moved, it's no small task.
With this privacy zone, Willam and Kate's big move might give them a bit more freedom, something that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have in California. They'll certainly have more room. Along with having twice the bedrooms as their current home, it has a tennis court and a ballroom. The family is expected to move in before the end of the year, potentially in time to celebrate the first Christmas in their new home. And this is expected to be one of their last major moves. Even when William becomes king, it's been reported that they plan to stay at Forest Lodge.