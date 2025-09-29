William & Kate's New House Is Already Irritating The Locals (And They Haven't Even Moved In Yet)

From Balmoral to Buckingham Palace, the royal family has an abundance of homes and properties. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have already lived in a number of those royal homes, but they're set to make the move to an even bigger place. They currently live in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, and they're moving less than five miles away to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Great Park. And the change in address includes blocking off previously public access in the area, much to the annoyance of some locals.

The Wales family move to Forest Lodge reportedly involves installing a 150 acre protective area around the house. A notice has been seen in the area that reads, "Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease," via Express.

We can see the need to keep the future king(s) of England safe, but some locals aren't happy with the new measures. One area resident told the Mirror, "Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years, so to be told we can't any more is a kick in the teeth." So, as William and Kate get to settle into their new home, others in the area will have to settle into new routines.