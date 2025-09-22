William & Kate's Big Move Hints They're Jealous Of Harry & Meghan Over This One Thing

After the string of losses and stresses the royal family has faced in the last several years, it's small wonder that William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are eager to leave behind their tragic memories and make a fresh start in a new home. The future king and queen consort are pulling up stakes and moving from their current home, Adelaide Cottage, to Forest Lodge, a property in the midst of Windsor Great Park. Mind you, Adelaide was no tumbledown shack, but the new home has eight bedrooms to Adelaide's four, and the expansive acreage is perfect for their three outdoorsy children. The change will undoubtedly be a positive thing for the power couple, but some details about the move appear to be motivated by their biggest rivals: Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The U.S. Sun reports that William and Kate will be paying out of their own (substantial) pocket for the minor renovations Forest Lodge needs prior to moving day. Similarly, Harry and Meghan reimbursed the palace for the upgrades made to their previous royal home, Frogmore Cottage, once they were no longer allowed to use it as their London residence. Moreover, only they and the children will be occupying the estate; the outlet reports they have decided not to hire live-in staff. Naturally, they'll have help around the house during daytime hours, but when quitting time comes, the Waleses are on their own. If William craves a midnight snack, or if Prince Louis spills his bedtime glass of water, they'll have to deal with it themselves. It makes one wonder whether the royal couple are trying to gain a taste of the different life Harry and Meghan enjoy today.