William & Kate's Big Move Hints They're Jealous Of Harry & Meghan Over This One Thing
After the string of losses and stresses the royal family has faced in the last several years, it's small wonder that William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are eager to leave behind their tragic memories and make a fresh start in a new home. The future king and queen consort are pulling up stakes and moving from their current home, Adelaide Cottage, to Forest Lodge, a property in the midst of Windsor Great Park. Mind you, Adelaide was no tumbledown shack, but the new home has eight bedrooms to Adelaide's four, and the expansive acreage is perfect for their three outdoorsy children. The change will undoubtedly be a positive thing for the power couple, but some details about the move appear to be motivated by their biggest rivals: Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The U.S. Sun reports that William and Kate will be paying out of their own (substantial) pocket for the minor renovations Forest Lodge needs prior to moving day. Similarly, Harry and Meghan reimbursed the palace for the upgrades made to their previous royal home, Frogmore Cottage, once they were no longer allowed to use it as their London residence. Moreover, only they and the children will be occupying the estate; the outlet reports they have decided not to hire live-in staff. Naturally, they'll have help around the house during daytime hours, but when quitting time comes, the Waleses are on their own. If William craves a midnight snack, or if Prince Louis spills his bedtime glass of water, they'll have to deal with it themselves. It makes one wonder whether the royal couple are trying to gain a taste of the different life Harry and Meghan enjoy today.
William and Kate may crave more freedom
Seeking privacy and a refuge from brutal media treatment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their so-called "Megxit" from royal duties in 2020. Their life in California has broadened their life and career choices, though not without considerable cost. Harry's public allegations against his family have caused wounds that some believe will never heal. The Sussexes' attempts at branding have also been less than successful. Harry and Meghan's Netflix projects have flopped, and the duchess's "As Ever" brand hasn't exactly made her the next Martha Stewart. Still, the pair are able to pursue their interests and express their opinions without having to consult The Firm or hold to the stiff-upper-lip royal attitude.
By fixing up their new home on their own dime and then living in it independently, William and Kate may be hinting at just a bit of envy of their Montecito relatives. William doesn't have the career freedom of his brother; his future on the throne was determined literally from birth. He has a schedule fully of royal visits and conferences that he can't shirk without good reason. He can't write a tell-all memoir or express any dissatisfaction with his dad or his role. Still, at the end of the day, he knows he can return to his magnificent estate and roam the halls in his boxers without fear of bumping into a random servant. Paying for their own house reno also tells the world the Waleses are no elitists out to spend the taxpayers' money. William and Kate will never be as independent as Harry and Meghan, but they can do their best within royal constraints.