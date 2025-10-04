Kate Middleton's Most Dramatic Hair Transformations Over The Years

Being a royal comes with plenty of rules: curtsies and bows are a must for greetings, no PDA, heirs must travel apart, and so on and so forth. Even certain hairstyles are for forbidden for members of the royal family. These norms were tested a bit when Kate Middleton arrived on the scene. Somewhat of a rebel when she first began dating Prince William in 2002, Middleton modeled in a see-through runway look for a college fashion show and had something of a party-girl persona — definite no-no's for the Windsor family. Despite her more sophisticated image now, the Princess of Wales has found creative ways around these rigid restrictions to flaunt some self-expression with dramatic hair transformations throughout the years.

Even as her role within the family moves closer to the title of queen, the Princess of Wales continues to push boundaries with new colors and shocking cuts to her hair. Though Middleton has become known for her layered, curly brown hair look, this was not always the look that the princess rocked. In fact, this signature do was a long time coming with many experimental cuts in between.