Kate Middleton's Most Dramatic Hair Transformations Over The Years
Being a royal comes with plenty of rules: curtsies and bows are a must for greetings, no PDA, heirs must travel apart, and so on and so forth. Even certain hairstyles are for forbidden for members of the royal family. These norms were tested a bit when Kate Middleton arrived on the scene. Somewhat of a rebel when she first began dating Prince William in 2002, Middleton modeled in a see-through runway look for a college fashion show and had something of a party-girl persona — definite no-no's for the Windsor family. Despite her more sophisticated image now, the Princess of Wales has found creative ways around these rigid restrictions to flaunt some self-expression with dramatic hair transformations throughout the years.
Even as her role within the family moves closer to the title of queen, the Princess of Wales continues to push boundaries with new colors and shocking cuts to her hair. Though Middleton has become known for her layered, curly brown hair look, this was not always the look that the princess rocked. In fact, this signature do was a long time coming with many experimental cuts in between.
The introduction of Kate Middleton's curtain bangs had heads turning
When Kate Middleton and Prince William first started dating in 2002, her hair featured a straight cut with her natural brown coloring. In 2011, a year into her marriage to the prince, Middleton appeared before paparazzi with her first hair transformation: curtain bangs.
The curtain bang became a staple piece in 2025, so the princess was ahead of her time with this new hairdo. Since the bangs' debut in 2012, the look has been on and off for years, frequently popping up in a similar style, curled to blend in with her layers.
Kate Middleton ditched the curls for straight hair
After years of curls and layers, Kate Middleton shocked many when she chose to rock a straightened 'do back in 2015. Out were her layers, and in was a shorter cut that lacked the volume of her previous hairstyles.
With this change, the Princess of Wales kept her curtain bangs for this look and her natural, rich color. Though the look was a shock for many of her fans, her new hairdo was actually quite similar to many of her casual looks from her college days.
The Princess of Wales debuted what would become her signature look
It's surprising to say that this look with layered beach waves, that has become such a signature style for the princess, was actually a totally new hairstyle for Kate Middleton in 2016. The longer locks were a change from the shoulder-length cut that she had been featuring.
Middleton appeared effortlessly beautiful with the new look, which was a throwback to her college days. The gentle waves of her 2016 locks were a more laid-back approach to her hair than what we would come to see when she inherited the title of Princess of Wales.
Princess Kate went for a big chop back in 2017
In 2017, Kate Middleton debuted a long bob as her new hairstyle, after a year of rocking her longer locks. The big chop may have been in response to Middleton's new title: mom of two.
After welcoming Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015, Middleton's choice of a shorter look might have required less maintenance than some of her longer, wavy styles. With the new look came larger, more defined curls to Middleton's hair, giving it a bouncy shape and rich texture.
Her first experimentation with dye was a success
In 2019, Kate Middleton flashed her first color change to the cameras. Featured throughout her brunette hair were warm honey highlights that brightened Middleton's appearance without overwhelming her hair, or the public, with a new style.
The subtle change introduced Middleton to the way highlights could enhance her hairstyle and foreshadowed a look that shocked everyone in 2025. A perfect way to change up her look that had been falling into a stagnant pattern, Middleton's brightened hair was an unexpected change to her ever-evolving look.
Kate Middleton rocked a deep brown shade in 2022
Following her bright highlights moment, Kate Middleton premiered a dark brown look in 2022. Taking her hair to a deeper brunette than she had been before, Middleton sported an almost espresso shade.
A bit of a birthday surprise, the change came around the princess's 40th birthday, which fell on January 9. The new hue gave the royal a more distinguished and mature look following the playful foil highlights of three years prior. Outside of the drastic color change, the Princess of Wales kept true to her loose, bouncy curls in her growing locks.
The Princess stunned the public with blonde tresses in 2025
The world fell silent upon seeing this look in September 2025, not sure of what the Princess of Wales was thinking when she stepped out in this major dye disaster. However, just like any drastic dye job, Kate Middleton may just have needed a couple of washes before debuting the new 'do.
Less than a week later, on September 11, she returned to the public eye with blonde hair, and it turned out to be one of Middleton's most underappreciated looks. She stunned with her new blonde coloring. While still a startling change for the princess who had been brunette for years, the color suited her well.