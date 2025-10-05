Priscilla Presley Exposed Major Red Flags In Daughter Lisa Marie's Failed Marriages

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Presley women have both been in marriages that were public and volatile. Exposed to the true animosity and hardships that come with a high-profile relationship, Priscilla Presley — who had been married to, had a child with, and divorced Elvis Presley all before the age of 28 — has constructed an arsenal of experiences that have shaped her perspective on love. And, with a highly-publicized relationship to one of the most famous singers of all time, understands the world of Hollywood trysts better than most. It is with this wisdom that Priscilla has been blunt with her red flag observations of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley's many failed relationships.

The mother-daughter duo went through a period of estrangement following a strong accusation Lisa Marie made against her mother's then-boyfriend, Michael Edwards. Their relationship remained complicated, and Lisa Marie tragically passed away in January 2023. Despite their strained and complex dynamic, Priscilla placed her daughter's life under a microscope in her 2025 memoir, "Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis." Taking a look at Lisa Marie's tragic past of divorces from famous men in the pop culture scene, Priscilla lists the many red flags she saw both before and during Lisa Marie's relationships. She touched upon chaotic fights, suspicions of bad intentions, and other troubling issues.