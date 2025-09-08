Priscilla Presley Was Never The Same After Divorcing Elvis

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were essentially a gender-flipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but for boomers. One was a mega-watt popstar, the other a sports-loving occasional actor. However, Elvis and Priscilla's backstory is a little different. The pair first met in Germany in 1959, where the "Suspicious Minds" singer was stationed with the U.S. Army and Priscilla was in ninth grade. As Elvis' star rose, their relationship blossomed. In 1963, Priscilla found a new home at the now-famous Graceland or, as Priscilla told People, "[a]lmost unnoticed, I began to move in my things. ... By the time he suggested that I move into Graceland I already had." Four years later, in 1967, the pair wed in Las Vegas and welcomed a child. So, actually, that's quite a lot different from Swift and Kelce's relationship.

"You have to remember, he was such an impact in my life in every way," Priscilla told ET in 2017. "He was my mentor, he was my confidant. I wrote this in my book [Elvis and Me]. He was everything. In my book I wrote, 'My God,' because I lived and breathed him." However, despite being her everything, the couple divorced in 1973. Their relationship was a little more Elvis, and a lot less Priscilla.​​"I just kind of followed what he did. You lived his life," said Pricilla when speaking to the U.K. talk show Loose Women. "You saw the movies he wanted to see, you listened to the music he listened to, you'd go to places he would go. So you really kind of lost yourself."

To understand how Priscilla was never the same after her divorce, you only have to look at what life is like for Priscilla today. But let's take a look at how she got there.