Brandi Passante's Most Drastic Hair Transformations
Brandi Passante has undergone a total evolution over the past two decades. As a "Storage Wars" regular since 2010 when the series premiered, the storage unit gambler has remained in the world of reality television for 15 years as of 2025. Over the course of this time in front of the camera, her image has taken on a transformation of its own. When Passante first joined the series, she was in her early 30s, young and a trend follower. Her look resembled that of a young woman still trying to find herself. As the series progressed and Passante's fame grew, the reality TV star's hair went through a series of fluctuating eras.
Passante has grown into her looks and her changing roles as a mother and business owner over the years. With her hair transformations, she's totally shocked fans with her ability to pull off so many looks. These are the most drastic and greatest hair transformations from the "Storage Wars" star.
Brandi Passante was rocking curtain bangs when she entered the spotlight
Brandi Passante was only 31 years old when she became a returning star on the A&E series, "Storage Wars." The Now and Then thrift shop owner's look was simple and clearly a sign of the time's trends.
Passante's hair featured side-swept bangs and long, choppy layers. The reality TV star's wanting to appear trendy and modern at this time comes as no surprise, given that her image was suddenly being plastered on billboards, in commercials, and on national television with her role in "Storage Wars." With her sudden rise in popularity, appearing fashionable aided in Passante's relatability and watchability.
Brandi added caramel highlights and curls after Storage Wars' first season
In 2012, following the fame Brandi Passante garnered after the first season of "Storage Wars," the reality TV star changed up her look for the first time. Out were her long layers, and in were bouncy curls that added volume and shape to her hair.
Passante also began dyeing her locks, switching out her dirty blond look for warm, rich caramel highlights. Her total hair transformation brightened her look and drew attention to her chocolatey eyes with complementary colors and curls that brought attention to her face.
A big chop came in 2015
Just a few years later in 2015, Brandi Passante chopped off the long hair that had become synonymous with her "Storage Wars" personality. With the big cut also came a return to her straight hair and side part that Passante favored at the beginning of "Storage Wars." The mother of two was going through a slight reclaiming of her look — reverting back to her straight hair and dirty blond coloring, and it kept her looking as youthful as ever.
After a big-time breakup, Passante reached for the hair dye
Twelve years into "Storage Wars," Brandi Passante went through an incredibly public breakup with long-time partner Jarrod Shultz. When their over-a-decade-long relationship suddenly ended, Passante reacted the way many one of us would have and reached for the hair dye.
The drastic change, showcased on Instagram in 2018, featured long hair and a warm reddish-orange color. Passante, who had previously only ever been known for her blond locks, shocked fans with the new look. However, she was quick to remind everyone that she was no stranger to hair dye, later sharing a photo from 1999 where she sported dark red locks.
Brandi returned to her roots in 2025
Leaving the red look in the past, Brandi Passante's 2025 hairstyle featured long, dirty blonde locks and a major side part. The look is obviously a return to her traditional style from the early 2010s with the start of "Storage Wars."
Her blonde hair was clearly her favorite style as it continued to make a comeback. The same goes for her side part, which became fashionable again after a long period of middle parts being the norm. This resurrection of her former style came at the beginning of Passante's newest career as a podcast host and actor.