Before & After Storage Wars: The Complete Evolution Of Brandi Passante

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse.

A&E has been playing on viewers' interests in bizarre characters and rare finds for years, hence the popularity of their reality shows "Pawn Stars," "Hoarders," and of course, "Storage Wars." The series, which premiered all the way back in 2010, followed a group of thrift dealers as they bid on abandoned storage units, searched for valuable items, and sold them off for profit. Unsurprisingly, the original cast of "Storage Wars" looks incredibly different today.

Not only that, but one of the original castmates who has appeared in more episodes than anybody, Brandi Passante (the eye roll queen), has had an incredible transformation over the years. From her tumultuous childhood in Texas to her on-screen career as a fan favorite storage unit bidder, she has amassed a huge following and made a name for herself outside of the show. However, following the end of her yearslong relationship with Jarrod Schulz and her exit from "Storage Wars," fans have been curious as to what she's been up to. Here is the complete evolution of Brandi Passante and how she's continued her successful career.