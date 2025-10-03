Red Flags In Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage That Were Hard To Miss

"Full House" alum Lori Loughlin has officially split from her husband of almost three decades. Over the course of their almost 28 years married, Loughlin and her fashion designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli welcomed two daughters together, 26-year-old Olivia Jade and 27-year-old Isabella Rose Giannulli. Now, however, the longtime couple has called it quits. A representative for Loughlin told People, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."

The couple has been through a lot over the course of their long-lasting relationship, and much have what they've gone through has taken place in the public eye. Many folks who don't know them for their high-profile careers likely know the former duo for their involvement in the infamous 2019 college admission scandal. While not much is known about the inner workings of the pair's relationship, it is almost certain that the part they played in the scandal and the lasting effects put a strain on their bond. And, the red flags were all there.