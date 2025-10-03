Red Flags In Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage That Were Hard To Miss
"Full House" alum Lori Loughlin has officially split from her husband of almost three decades. Over the course of their almost 28 years married, Loughlin and her fashion designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli welcomed two daughters together, 26-year-old Olivia Jade and 27-year-old Isabella Rose Giannulli. Now, however, the longtime couple has called it quits. A representative for Loughlin told People, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."
The couple has been through a lot over the course of their long-lasting relationship, and much have what they've gone through has taken place in the public eye. Many folks who don't know them for their high-profile careers likely know the former duo for their involvement in the infamous 2019 college admission scandal. While not much is known about the inner workings of the pair's relationship, it is almost certain that the part they played in the scandal and the lasting effects put a strain on their bond. And, the red flags were all there.
The former couple spent time apart while in prison
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were one of the high-profile couples involved in the college admission scandal in 2019. The couple was accused of paying a whopping $500,000 to help their two daughters gain admission to the University of Southern California. The parents made false claims that Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli would be joining the school's crew team, despite the fact that they didn't actually have experience with crew.
In May of 2020, the couple pled guilty to wire fraud, which earned them both a stint behind bars. A few months later, Mossimo was sentenced to five months in prison, while Loughlin served two months. Loughlin's daughters have since opened up about their involvement with the scandal, and it was clear that the impact this had on their parents was devastating. On a 2021 episode of her podcast "Conversations With Olivia Jade," Jade spoke to Isabella about the experience. "I think just the hardest part of this entire thing was watching how horrible, or reading or seeing, how horrible the media was to both you and mom. And actually knowing you guys and knowing mom has the biggest heart," Isabella said. Jade added, " ... even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn't nearly affect me as much as seeing mom getting [dragged] ... she really took this whole thing on her back solely."
The scandal had a serious impact on their lives
It's clear that the former couple's hand in the college admission scandal had an impact on the whole family. Yet, Lori Loughlin's crime cost her more than just a few months of her freedom; it also destroyed her image. And, the fallout of this surely put a strain on her marriage. In the wake of the scandal, a source told People, "She's embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life." The star was a regular on the Hallmark Channel, but even before she faced prison time, Loughlin's relationship with the network was severed thanks to the scandal. "We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the college admissions process," the channel's parent company Crown Media Family Networks said in a 2019 statement, adding, "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin," per ABC,
After Loughlin was axed from Hallmark, her prison stint kept her career in flux for even longer. Since then, she has made her foray back into Hollywood, but the period was surely still a difficult one for Loughlin. In a 2024 interview with First for Women, the star talked about how to stay resilient through ups and downs, saying, " ... just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That's life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There's beauty in life, but there's also hardship in life."
Split rumors have circulated before
As the repercussions of the college admission scandal rippled through Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's life, it was easy to see how much negative press they were getting. What wasn't easy to see, however, was what was going on with the couple behind closed doors. In 2019, a source told Us Weekly that there was trouble in paradise that had their kids worried, saying, "Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they're going to get divorced." Another insider told the outlet that Loughlin's inner circle "think[s] she should leave him, but Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger."
Five years later in her with First for Women interview, Loughlin was asked about her greatest passions, and she answered, "It's always my family and my children." Consequently, it seems that Loughlin likely prioritized keeping her family all together even through the many curveballs life has thrown their way. Today, though, she and Giannulli are embarking on different paths.