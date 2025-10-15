Tragic Details About Tina Turner's Difficult Childhood

A statue of legendary rock star Tina Turner now stands in Brownsville, Tennessee, the city where she was born. She might be a hero in the area now, but it was a very different story while she was growing up in the nearby community of Nutbush. Turner, who died at the age of 83 on May 24, 2023, was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, and she did not exactly have the most stable childhood.

The youngest daughter of Floyd Richard Bullock and his wife Zelma Priscilla, Turner had two older sisters, Evelyn Juanita Currie and Ruby Alline Bullock. The girls became separated during World War II, as their parents moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, to work at a defense facility. Turner was sent to live with her deacon and deaconess grandparents during this time. Eventually the sisters reunited with their parents, but that relative stability did not last forever.

When Turner was just 11 years old, her mother suddenly left the family and relocated to St. Louis to escape abuse at the hands of her husband. Two years after that, Floyd remarried and moved to Detroit, leaving Turner and her sisters to move in with their maternal grandmother, Georgina Currie, in Brownsville. Sadly though, Georgina died when Turner was just 16. She then had no other choice but to move in with her mother in St. Louis. And that was not the only time that Turner lost a loved one when she was just a teenager. When she was 14, her sister Evelyn and her cousin Margaret Currie died in a car crash. (Another cousin, Vela Evans, was also in the vehicle but survived the accident.) But tragedy didn't ultimately define her future.