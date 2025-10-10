Odd Details About Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick's First Time Meeting Her Husband

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michael Cummings and Maureen McCormick's long-standing union started with a rather unexpected meet-cute. In the "Brady Bunch" alum's 2009 memoir "Here's the Story," McCormick shared that she was enjoying herself at a church concert in the 1980s when she noticed her future husband standing behind her. At first, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum was floored by Cummings' stunningly good looks. However, the second they made eye contact, something strange happened, and she realized she had found The One. When the former child star spoke to People in 2025, she recalled another odd detail from that initial meeting. McCormick revealed that although she had gained mainstream notoriety from her work, Cummings still did not recognize her, pointing out, "[It] was very refreshing for me, because [he had] no pre-conceived ideas about who I was. So it was really wonderful."

Meanwhile, Cummings himself confessed that he had also experienced love at first sight when he first laid eyes on her. Although the adorable couple had plenty going for them, their relationship still went through a rough patch early on. During a 2018 chat with Us Weekly, the actor confirmed that she'd relapsed on drugs when they were dating. Notably, a tragic detail about McCormick's life is that she endured a long struggle with addiction after the iconic sitcom ended. However, Cummings warned the actor that he would end their relationship if she didn't maintain her sobriety. Looking back on her future husband's ultimatum, the HGTV alum acknowledged, "It woke me up. It was like the coldest shower you could ever take, there's just no way I'm gonna lose somebody that I love."