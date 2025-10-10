Odd Details About Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick's First Time Meeting Her Husband
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Michael Cummings and Maureen McCormick's long-standing union started with a rather unexpected meet-cute. In the "Brady Bunch" alum's 2009 memoir "Here's the Story," McCormick shared that she was enjoying herself at a church concert in the 1980s when she noticed her future husband standing behind her. At first, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum was floored by Cummings' stunningly good looks. However, the second they made eye contact, something strange happened, and she realized she had found The One. When the former child star spoke to People in 2025, she recalled another odd detail from that initial meeting. McCormick revealed that although she had gained mainstream notoriety from her work, Cummings still did not recognize her, pointing out, "[It] was very refreshing for me, because [he had] no pre-conceived ideas about who I was. So it was really wonderful."
Meanwhile, Cummings himself confessed that he had also experienced love at first sight when he first laid eyes on her. Although the adorable couple had plenty going for them, their relationship still went through a rough patch early on. During a 2018 chat with Us Weekly, the actor confirmed that she'd relapsed on drugs when they were dating. Notably, a tragic detail about McCormick's life is that she endured a long struggle with addiction after the iconic sitcom ended. However, Cummings warned the actor that he would end their relationship if she didn't maintain her sobriety. Looking back on her future husband's ultimatum, the HGTV alum acknowledged, "It woke me up. It was like the coldest shower you could ever take, there's just no way I'm gonna lose somebody that I love."
Michael Cummings and Maureen McCormick have endured plenty of hardships in their marriage
While speaking to the Daily Mail in 2015, Michael Cummings clarified that although he had given Maureen McCormick an ultimatum to sober up, he wasn't that concerned about the possibility of her abusing drugs again because he knew that they would be able to weather any storm together. Thankfully, McCormick never relapsed after his demand. In 1985, the former sitcom star walked down the aisle with Michael, and they welcomed their only daughter, Natalie Cummings, in 1989. In a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly, McCormick divulged that their marriage had had its fair share of ups and downs. However, the "Brady Bunch" kid, who looks very different today, asserted that the result of sticking by Michael through the hard times was incredibly rewarding.
She added, "I'm a really good judge of character, and when I met him, I could see into his soul and knew I could trust him." Meanwhile, when the actor spoke to People in 2025, she sweetly detailed how their ability to take a light-hearted approach to life was the key to a long and happy marriage. "You've got to have a sense of humor about things," the "A Very Brady Renovation" star argued. "You can't take things too seriously. You got to let things go and just love the one you're with. It's a lifetime deal." Additionally, she believed that their differences only made them work better as a team. Meanwhile, McCormick also wrote in "Here's the Story" that the couple's unyielding conviction that their love was the real deal had propelled them through the hardships too.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).