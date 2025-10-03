Tragic Details About Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick

The worst thing Marcia Brady ever did was tell a white lie, but actress Maureen McCormick can easily top that. In September 2018, McCormick spoke to Us Weekly about her journey to sobriety, crediting both her parents and husband with helping her get clean. "My mom and dad, they almost turned me into the cops," she admitted, adding how she had gotten good at hiding her drug abuse. She admitted that because of her habit, she was making mistakes at work, as well as in other areas of her life.

Before he became her husband, Michael Cummings gave his girlfriend an ultimatum after she relapsed. He told her if she used again, he was done with their relationship. "It woke me up. It was like the coldest shower you could ever take," she said. "There's just no way I'm gonna lose somebody that I love."

McCormick became addicted to cocaine when she was only 20 years old, trading sex for drugs, and even bombing an audition for Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" because of her addiction, as she wrote in her memoir, "Here's The Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice." She also once shared during a "Changing Lives" luncheon at the Drug Abuse Treatment Center back in 2012 that she wasn't surprised she became an addict. Addiction runs in her family, and she also came of age in the 1970s, which isn't known for being the most straight-laced decade.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).