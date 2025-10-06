Trump Plans The Ultimate Ego Boost For His 2026 Birthday (Are We Surprised?)
You know those friends who make you go all out for them on their birthday, even though they're well over 30? Apparently, that's also who President Donald Trump is. It hasn't even been six months since his last birthday, which was June 14, and Trump is already planning next year's festivities.
This year, he turned 79, but next year he'll be 80 — a major milestone. It's understandable he'd want to do something extra special to commemorate being alive for eight decades, but what's not understandable is expecting everyone else to help make it momentous. On October 5, 2025, POTUS, while helping to commemorate the Navy's 250th anniversary in Virginia, announced that on June 14, 2026, a UFC fight will take place on the White House grounds. A clip of the announcement made the rounds on X.
POTUS conveniently omitted the fact that June 14 is also his birthday, but users on X didn't miss a beat. "June 14?! So, we're paying for another ridiculous birthday party for him?" asked one netizen, presumably referring to the military parade celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary that happened on Trump's birthday this year. Another person pointed out that there was no parade for the Navy hitting the big 2-5-0 since it didn't happen on Trump's own special day. "This is DISGUSTING," they posted. Of course, some of Trump's biggest allies couldn't be bothered to show up to his military parade, so maybe the same thing will happen next year with the UFC fight.
Trump's speech for the Navy also boosted his ego
Besides the White House seeming like a totally inappropriate setting to hold a UFC fight, President Donald Trump's birthday next year falls on a Sunday. Typically, UFC fights take place on Saturdays, so it appears like a special exception was made so the event would coincide with Trump's actual birthday — which seems like the ultimate ego boost. His ego always emerges during speeches, so that's nothing new.
Many people on social media weren't thrilled with the idea of turning the White House into a smackdown ring. "What's next, the Royal Rumble and monster truck rallies in the Rose Garden?" an X user wondered. The year 2026 will mark 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed, prompting one person to question what a UFC fight has to do with the country's 250th birthday. In short, nothing, but Trump likes UFC, and he has a birthday next year, so that's that.
To add insult to injury, Trump turned his speech at the Navy's 250th anniversary into a campaign-like rally, patting himself on the back often in addition to speaking highly of the sailors. He mentioned the government shutdown, which is ongoing and forcing people in the military to work for free until the shutdown ends. "And I want you to know that despite the current Democrat-induced shutdown, we will get our service members every last penny. Don't worry about it," he promised, mentioning he was going to enact pay raises for service members — after bragging about how unprecedented his voting numbers were (via YouTube).