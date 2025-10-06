Trump Plans The Ultimate Ego Boost For His 2026 Birthday (Are We Surprised?)

You know those friends who make you go all out for them on their birthday, even though they're well over 30? Apparently, that's also who President Donald Trump is. It hasn't even been six months since his last birthday, which was June 14, and Trump is already planning next year's festivities.

This year, he turned 79, but next year he'll be 80 — a major milestone. It's understandable he'd want to do something extra special to commemorate being alive for eight decades, but what's not understandable is expecting everyone else to help make it momentous. On October 5, 2025, POTUS, while helping to commemorate the Navy's 250th anniversary in Virginia, announced that on June 14, 2026, a UFC fight will take place on the White House grounds. A clip of the announcement made the rounds on X.

Trump: "On June 14 next year we're gonna have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House." pic.twitter.com/RJIOKjIhx5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2025

POTUS conveniently omitted the fact that June 14 is also his birthday, but users on X didn't miss a beat. "June 14?! So, we're paying for another ridiculous birthday party for him?" asked one netizen, presumably referring to the military parade celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary that happened on Trump's birthday this year. Another person pointed out that there was no parade for the Navy hitting the big 2-5-0 since it didn't happen on Trump's own special day. "This is DISGUSTING," they posted. Of course, some of Trump's biggest allies couldn't be bothered to show up to his military parade, so maybe the same thing will happen next year with the UFC fight.